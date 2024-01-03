en English
Europe

The Steady Flow of Ukrainian Refugees to Ireland and the Challenges of Integration

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
The Steady Flow of Ukrainian Refugees to Ireland and the Challenges of Integration

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ireland has witnessed a steady influx of Ukrainian refugees seeking temporary protection. Recent data released by the Irish Department of Justice reveals that from November 1st to December 20th alone, 3,740 Ukrainians arrived on Irish shores, with weekly figures fluctuating between 484 and 702.

Record Numbers Seek Refuge

Since the onset of the conflict, a total of 102,339 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Ireland. However, Anatoliy Prymakov, the co-founder of Ukrainian Action in Ireland, approximates the actual number of Ukrainians presently residing in the country to be around 85,000. This dip in numbers points to the movement of some refugees either returning home or relocating to other nations.

Changes in Support for Ukrainian Refugees

The Irish Government has announced modifications to the support provided to Ukrainian refugees. These changes include a reduction in benefits from €200 to €38.80 per week for those housed in State accommodation and a limitation on State accommodation to 90 days for new arrivals post-January 29th. These measures, implemented to align Ireland’s policies with other Western European nations, will not affect Ukrainians already in Ireland.

The Challenges of Integration

Prymakov emphasizes that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to propel people to seek refuge. The alterations in welfare and accommodation may not deter new arrivals; however, they do not address the challenges faced in integrating those currently housed in hotel accommodations into Irish society.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed significant unrest in the aftermath of the November 23 riots in Dublin city center, sparked by anti-refugee protests following a stabbing incident. Amidst these tensions, several Ukrainian families, displaced by Russia’s ongoing war, celebrated their first Irish Christmas in Roscrea. The event, which saw a strong turnout from the local community, underlines the human element in this escalating crisis.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

