en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

The Rising Role of Drones in the Ukrainian Conflict Amidst Intensified Russian Offensive

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
The Rising Role of Drones in the Ukrainian Conflict Amidst Intensified Russian Offensive

In the throes of the Ukrainian conflict, commercial drones, notably First Person View (F.P.V.) drones, have emerged as a potent weapon, turning the tide of battles and infusing a new dimension to modern warfare. Operating at the speed of cars, these drones, laden with explosive payloads, are controlled by soldiers sheltered miles away from the danger zones.

The Drone Warfare in Ukrainian Conflict

The extensive 600-mile front line in Ukraine is a hotbed of intense military engagements, with Ukrainian forces largely on the defensive, except for some offensive operations in the southern Kherson region. Despite their defensive posture, Ukrainian soldiers are up against a relentless Russian offensive. One town that has become a focal point of daily skirmishes is Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, which marks the extent of Ukrainian advances during their summer counteroffensive.

The heightened tension has resulted in territories being lost and recaptured in a ‘Ping Pong’ fashion, according to Ukrainian commanders. The Russian forces have also stepped up their game, resorting to glide bombs—half-ton explosives dropped from planes that can penetrate underground bunkers. The use of such weaponry has exacerbated the destruction in frontline towns like Orikhiv and made frontline operations increasingly dangerous.

Impact on Civilians and Infrastructure

Amidst the chaos, civilians like Valera continue their struggle for survival in heavily bombarded towns, relying on humanitarian aid. Stories of soldiers recounting the terror of bombardments and the wreckage of infrastructure echo the harsh reality on the ground. Yet, life goes on, with people trying to find a semblance of normalcy amidst the turbulence.

The Threat and Countermeasures

On the battlefield, the Shahed-238 kamikaze drone has become a formidable threat to Ukraine’s air defenses. In response, Ukraine is developing countermeasures to tackle these drones. This development signifies an escalation in drone warfare, calling for rapid adaptation and innovation in defense strategies.

Ukrainian soldiers are harnessing commercial drones equipped with explosives to target Russian military vehicles, skirting anti-drone systems. However, this strategy poses a new level of danger for Ukrainian soldiers due to the risk of drones exploding. There is also apprehension about potential espionage activities through the use of drones in the conflict.

With the failure to neutralize the drones, concerns mount about potential spying activities conducted by Russia. The situation underscores the importance of developing effective countermeasures and enhancing the resilience of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

0
Military Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
46 seconds ago
Ecuador Deploys Military Forces to Combat Rising Cartel Violence
In a decisive move against the rising cartel violence, Ecuador’s government has called upon its military forces to restore order in the nation. This is seen as a significant step in the country’s fight against organized crime, underlining the severity of the threats posed by these criminal conglomerates. Military Intervention in the Face of Escalating
Ecuador Deploys Military Forces to Combat Rising Cartel Violence
Military Tanks Roll into Historic Center of Quito Amid Escalating Violence
51 mins ago
Military Tanks Roll into Historic Center of Quito Amid Escalating Violence
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
1 hour ago
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
DR Congo Detains Six Soldiers Over Allegations of Killing Civilians
15 mins ago
DR Congo Detains Six Soldiers Over Allegations of Killing Civilians
Taiwan's Military Prepares for Potential Invasion Amid Rising Threats
45 mins ago
Taiwan's Military Prepares for Potential Invasion Amid Rising Threats
President Noboa Orders Military Response to Armed Takeover of Guayaquil TV Channel
51 mins ago
President Noboa Orders Military Response to Armed Takeover of Guayaquil TV Channel
Latest Headlines
World News
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
1 min
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
3 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
3 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
4 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
41 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app