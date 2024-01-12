en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Subway Labelled as ‘International Sponsor of War’ by Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Subway Labelled as ‘International Sponsor of War’ by Ukraine

In a significant move, Ukraine has officially designated the international fast-food giant, Subway, as an ‘international sponsor of war.’ The decision comes amid allegations that Subway’s continued operation in Russia indirectly supports the ongoing war against Ukraine. This designation forms part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically.

Subway: An Unlikely Participant in the War

The National Agency of Corruption Prevention in Ukraine has included Subway in its list of international sponsors of war. This designation is due to the existence of over 500 Subway restaurants in Russia. These establishments contribute to the Russian economy through tax payments, thereby indirectly supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Subway now ranks as the 49th international company on this list, joining the ranks of other major corporations like Philip Morris International, AliExpress, and Bacardi.

International Pressure on Russia

Ukraine’s move to label Subway as a sponsor of war serves a clear purpose: to exert economic pressure on Russia. By calling out international businesses that continue to operate in Russia, Ukraine aims to encourage their exit from the Russian market. The ultimate goal is to reduce Moscow’s financial ability to sustain its war against Ukraine. This strategy marks a significant escalation in the economic dimension of the conflict, directly targeting companies that choose to continue their operations in Russia.

Implications for Global Businesses

The designation of Subway as a sponsor of war sends a strong message to other businesses operating in Russia. The potential for similar condemnation, coupled with possible backlash from consumers and supportive governments, might prompt these companies to reassess their activities in the country. As the conflict continues, the choices made by these businesses will undoubtedly be watched closely, with their decisions having far-reaching implications for their reputation and standing on the global stage.

0
Business International Relations Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., a leading global biotechnology company founded in 1962, has unveiled a revolutionary product – the AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit. This innovative detection tool is set to play a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industry as it enables the assessment of the purity of biological therapeutics, gene therapy vectors, and vaccine preparations. Serratia
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
2 mins ago
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse
2 mins ago
Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
47 seconds ago
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
52 seconds ago
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
55 seconds ago
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Latest Headlines
World News
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
12 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
14 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
21 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
26 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
37 seconds
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
39 seconds
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
50 seconds
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
2 mins
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
3 mins
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
51 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app