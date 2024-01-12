en English
Business

Subway Labelled as ‘International Sponsor of War’ by Ukraine

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Subway Labelled as ‘International Sponsor of War’ by Ukraine

In a significant move, Ukraine has officially designated the international fast-food giant, Subway, as an ‘international sponsor of war.’ The decision comes amid allegations that Subway’s continued operation in Russia indirectly supports the ongoing war against Ukraine. This designation forms part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically.

Subway: An Unlikely Participant in the War

The National Agency of Corruption Prevention in Ukraine has included Subway in its list of international sponsors of war. This designation is due to the existence of over 500 Subway restaurants in Russia. These establishments contribute to the Russian economy through tax payments, thereby indirectly supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Subway now ranks as the 49th international company on this list, joining the ranks of other major corporations like Philip Morris International, AliExpress, and Bacardi.

International Pressure on Russia

Ukraine’s move to label Subway as a sponsor of war serves a clear purpose: to exert economic pressure on Russia. By calling out international businesses that continue to operate in Russia, Ukraine aims to encourage their exit from the Russian market. The ultimate goal is to reduce Moscow’s financial ability to sustain its war against Ukraine. This strategy marks a significant escalation in the economic dimension of the conflict, directly targeting companies that choose to continue their operations in Russia.

Implications for Global Businesses

The designation of Subway as a sponsor of war sends a strong message to other businesses operating in Russia. The potential for similar condemnation, coupled with possible backlash from consumers and supportive governments, might prompt these companies to reassess their activities in the country. As the conflict continues, the choices made by these businesses will undoubtedly be watched closely, with their decisions having far-reaching implications for their reputation and standing on the global stage.

Business International Relations Ukraine
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

