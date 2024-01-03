en English
Disaster

Shelling in Kharkiv: A Detailed Look at the Damage

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Shelling in Kharkiv: A Detailed Look at the Damage

Kharkiv, a city in Ukraine, has been subjected to significant damages due to intense shelling between December 29, 2022, and January 3, 2023. A comprehensive report by the Kharkiv Municipal Council revealed that the shelling affected a total of 138 residential buildings, with the majority of the devastation witnessed in the Kyiv district. The Shevchenkivskyi district experienced the most severe shelling on January 2-3, damaging 62 buildings, of which 56 were situated within the same district.

Extent of the Damage

The Department of Housing and Communal Services provided a detailed account of the damage. Included in the extensive destruction were more than 1,800 apartment windows and over 700 windows in common areas, coupled with damage to three roofs. The Kyivskyi district bore the brunt of the onslaught, with 66 buildings damaged and 3,000 apartment windows shattered across several districts.

Response to the Crisis

Utility services have been quick in their response to mitigate the impact on residents, repairing 2.1 thousand window contours. However, the task at hand remains daunting.

A Snapshot of the Shelling

On January 2, Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack resulted in the partial destruction of a school, damage to a kindergarten, and shattered windows in residential buildings. The attack resulted in five fatalities and 127 injuries. Fragments of an S-300 missile were collected by law enforcers, and a documentation of war crimes committed by the aggressor state’s armed forces is underway.

On the following day, another school building in the Osnovyanskyi district was hit, causing partial destruction to the school and kindergarten buildings, along with shattered windows in residential buildings. The scene of the explosion was marred by a ten-meter diameter crater filled with water. Nearby, at least three private houses had their windows shattered. The city’s mayor reported another hit near a residential building.

Furthermore, a Russian missile hit the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, causing damage to a school and a kindergarten, and residential buildings. The attack resulted in 62 citizens, including children, being wounded and a woman succumbing to her injuries. A power substation in the Kursk region of Russia was also damaged, leaving several settlements without electricity and 17 apartment buildings without heating.

Disaster
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

