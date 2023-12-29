en English
Ukraine

Russia’s Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine: An Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:00 am EST


In a chilling demonstration of force, Russia unleashed one of the largest aerial assaults on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. On December 29, 2023, a staggering 110 missiles and several drones rained down on various regions across Ukraine over an 18-hour period, impacting six cities and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

(Read Also: Marinka’s Capture: A Limited Tactical Gain for Russia, says ISW)

Details of the Aerial Attack

The carnage resulting from the attack was significant. At least seven civilians lost their lives, and countless others suffered injuries, while some remain unaccounted for beneath the rubble. The targets were varied and seemingly indiscriminate, hitting a maternity hospital, residential buildings, and schools. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the assault saw the deployment of nearly every type of weapon in Russia’s arsenal, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat described the attack as Russia launching ‘everything they have.’ Despite the overwhelming onslaught, Ukrainian authorities claimed that most of the missiles and drones were shot down, demonstrating a formidable defense against such a large-scale attack.

(Read Also: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southeast of Kirensk, Russia)

A Stalled Frontline

This significant aerial offensive transpired during a period of stalled fighting along the front lines. The primary causes being the harsh winter weather conditions and the failure of Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive to make a substantial advance along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) line of contact.

Implications of the Assault

The ramifications of this assault are yet to be fully realized. The international community watches on, anticipating the next moves from both sides. This event marks a significant escalation in the conflict, posing daunting questions about the future stability of the region and the potential human cost if the situation escalates further.

Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

