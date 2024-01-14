en English
Military

Russian Orthodox Priest Faces Expulsion Amid Intensifying Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Russian Orthodox Priest Faces Expulsion Amid Intensifying Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

In a contentious move that underlines the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Aleksiy Uminsky, a revered liberal priest in the Russian Orthodox Church, is facing expulsion for refusing to recite a prayer soliciting divine intervention for Russia’s triumph. Uminsky’s resistance to the prayer, deemed compulsory at church services, has been interpreted as a breach of his priestly oath, leading the church court to advocate for his dismissal from ecclesiastical duties.

Church’s Stance on the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

The expulsion of Uminsky throws into sharp relief the Russian Orthodox Church’s stance on the ongoing war. The church’s demand for its priests to recite the ‘Prayer for Holy Rus’ is seen as a clear endorsement of President Vladimir Putin’s military operation in Ukraine. Uminsky’s defiance and the ensuing backlash signify the church’s tightening grip on internal dissent.

A Tribute to Uminsky’s Legacy

Uminsky, renowned for his hospice work for dying children and adults, has been a significant figure in the Russian Orthodox Church. He led the funeral for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in 2022 and served as the senior priest at the Church of the Life Giving Holy Trinity in Moscow for 30 years. His impending punishment has triggered a wave of outrage among Orthodox believers, with over 11,000 signing an open letter in his support.

Escalating Military Conflict

Simultaneously, Ukraine endured a broad Russian missile assault, which involved the deployment of the formidable hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. Known for their supersonic speed and difficulty to intercept, the deployment of these missiles underscores the intensifying military conflict. Although Ukraine’s air force reported successful interception of missiles in at least five regions, details about the targets hit or the extent of damage remain undisclosed, pointing to the tense situation on the ground.

0
Military Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

