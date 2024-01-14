Russian Orthodox Priest Faces Expulsion Amid Intensifying Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

In a contentious move that underlines the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Aleksiy Uminsky, a revered liberal priest in the Russian Orthodox Church, is facing expulsion for refusing to recite a prayer soliciting divine intervention for Russia’s triumph. Uminsky’s resistance to the prayer, deemed compulsory at church services, has been interpreted as a breach of his priestly oath, leading the church court to advocate for his dismissal from ecclesiastical duties.

Church’s Stance on the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

The expulsion of Uminsky throws into sharp relief the Russian Orthodox Church’s stance on the ongoing war. The church’s demand for its priests to recite the ‘Prayer for Holy Rus’ is seen as a clear endorsement of President Vladimir Putin’s military operation in Ukraine. Uminsky’s defiance and the ensuing backlash signify the church’s tightening grip on internal dissent.

A Tribute to Uminsky’s Legacy

Uminsky, renowned for his hospice work for dying children and adults, has been a significant figure in the Russian Orthodox Church. He led the funeral for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in 2022 and served as the senior priest at the Church of the Life Giving Holy Trinity in Moscow for 30 years. His impending punishment has triggered a wave of outrage among Orthodox believers, with over 11,000 signing an open letter in his support.

Escalating Military Conflict

Simultaneously, Ukraine endured a broad Russian missile assault, which involved the deployment of the formidable hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. Known for their supersonic speed and difficulty to intercept, the deployment of these missiles underscores the intensifying military conflict. Although Ukraine’s air force reported successful interception of missiles in at least five regions, details about the targets hit or the extent of damage remain undisclosed, pointing to the tense situation on the ground.