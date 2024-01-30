Russian-Linked Disinformation Campaign Targets French Media with Fabricated News

An insidious disinformation campaign has been uncovered, involving a seemingly innocuous inquiry sent to French broadcaster BFMTV. The message in question referenced a fictitious Deutsche Welle news report about a Ukrainian artist's alleged endeavor to 'saw down' the Eiffel Tower. The sender, under the name 'Kathe,' voiced skepticism toward mainstream media, accusing them of ignoring such stories. However, upon closer inspection, it became evident that this was not a genuine query but a cog in the machinery of a larger misinformation strategy.

Deceptive Tactics to Undermine Western Media

Attributed to Russia, this campaign is designed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and sow seeds of doubt about the credibility of Western media. The strategy involves prompting media outlets to address these fabricated narratives, thereby causing confusion and distrust among the public. The disinformation extends to fake messages claiming Ukraine's surrender of territory to the Kremlin, ostensibly from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Deepfake Videos and Cyber Warnings

The campaign's tactics also encompass the use of deepfake videos aimed at deceiving and manipulating Ukrainian citizens. This has prompted warnings from the Cyber Police of Ukraine and the Center For Combating Disinformation, urging the public to stay vigilant against unsolicited emails or links that could be part of this disinformation campaign.

A Battle of Narratives

The Insikt Group's report highlights the continued activity of this disinformation campaign, with Russian accounts playing a significant role in propagating fake news. This has led to European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, framing the situation as a 'battle of narratives.' His viewpoint underscores the need for proactive measures to combat disinformation and uphold the integrity of news media in an increasingly interconnected digital world.