In a meticulously executed military action north of the village Sheltered, the Russian Army launched an offensive against Ukrainian Forces. The operation involved a coordinated attack using an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), supported by a tank platoon. The strategic deployment of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) allowed for reconnaissance and identification of enemy strongholds before the ground assault commenced.

Initial Assault and Battle Formation

As the unit advanced into the attack area, they assembled into a battle formation, launching a barrage of fire on the Ukrainian firing points with tank and IFV weaponry. This tactical assault was designed to suppress and incapacitate enemy positions, enabling the Russian soldiers to gain ground.

Artillery Strikes and Ground Assault

Simultaneous to the ground offensive, artillery strikes were executed to further suppress enemy positions. The calculated use of artillery fire served to intensify the assault, pushing the Ukrainian Forces into a defensive position. Following the suppression of enemy fire points, the Russian soldiers dismounted from the IFV and successfully occupied the position previously held by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Battlefront and Civilian Impact

The Russian forces are extending their attack on the Donetsk region town of Avdiyivka, and Ukrainian forces are confronting assaults from new directions. Both sides have suffered significant losses. The civilian situation in Avdiyivka is also a matter of international concern, with nations around the world reacting to the escalating conflict. The content also includes information about the downing of Russian drones, the death of Russian Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, and ongoing disputes between Ukraine and Russia regarding the return of the bodies of prisoners of war.