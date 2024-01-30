Putin's Historical Justification for Ukraine Invasion: A Factual Rebuttal

In July 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin authored an essay that stirred global uproar. His historical arguments sought to vindicate Russia's invasion of Ukraine by painting Russians and Ukrainians as one people, ostensibly divided by foreign forces harboring an anti-Russian agenda. This revisionist narrative traces the origins of the Russian-Ukrainian identity to Kyivan Rus, a confederation of princedoms that spanned from the late 9th to the mid 13th century, with its heart in Kyiv, the modern-day capital of Ukraine.

The Cradle of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus

Kyivan Rus's rulers, known as the Rus, merged with local Slavic tribes, laying the foundation for a shared cultural heritage. This medieval state is often heralded as the cradle of three Eastern Slavic nations: Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Their shared roots can be traced back to the Byzantine empire and Orthodox Christianity.

The Fragmentation and Rise of New Polities

However, the narrative takes a divergent path from the mid 11th century. Kyivan Rus began to splinter into semi-autonomous principalities. The year 1240 marked a significant turning point as the Mongol empire destroyed Kyivan Rus, leading to the emergence of other political entities, notably the Grand Principality of Muscovy and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

The Birth of Ukrainian Identity

The 17th-century Cossack state, Hetmanate, is celebrated by many Ukrainians as the birthplace of their independent identity, a stark contrast to Muscovy's autocratic regime. This state split into two in the 17th century, with Muscovy and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth asserting control over different parts. Despite the myriad changes that the region underwent, Ukraine's national identity endured, driven by a distinct historical experience and resistance to external domination.

From its expansion during the Soviet era to the tragedies of the Holodomor famine under Stalin and the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, Ukraine's path to nationhood has been marked by its unique historical experiences. Thus, Putin's narrative, regardless of its rhetorical force, fails to acknowledge the distinct journey that has shaped Ukraine as a nation.