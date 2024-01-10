Port of Constanta Sets Record with 92.5 Million Tons of Freight in 2023

The port of Constanta, Romania’s maritime jewel, has set a record-breaking freight traffic volume, reaching an unprecedented 92.5 million tons in 2023, marking a significant increase of 22.5% from the 75.5 million tons handled in the previous year. This surge has resulted in the highest throughput the port has ever witnessed.

Ukrainian Grain Drives Traffic

A considerable portion of this traffic, amounting to over a quarter, or 25 million tons, is associated with Ukraine. Ukrainian grain alone accounts for a substantial 14 million tons of the total freight. The boost in shipments from Ukraine is one of the major factors contributing to this record freight traffic.

Maritime and River Freight Rise

The port experienced an 18% rise in maritime freight, with the total volume reaching 71 million tons. An even more significant increase was observed in river freight, which witnessed a staggering 40% jump, culminating in a total of 22 million tons.

Leading Commodities in 2023

Among the commodities that saw the most growth, cereals take the lead with a 50% increase. Over 36 million tons of cereals were moved through the port in 2023, indicating a notable rise from the 24 million tons in the previous year. Other goods that contributed to the traffic increase include oily seeds, iron ores, iron and steel waste, petroleum products, miscellaneous items, and fertilizers.

Investments Fuel Growth

The consistent growth in freight volumes over recent years is attributed to ongoing investments in port infrastructure. These investments aim to enhance the services offered to economic agents and attract more goods traffic, thus contributing to the thriving activity at the port.