Octopus in Talks with DTEK to Rebuild Ukraine's Electricity Grid

Energy supplier Octopus and Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, are in early-stage negotiations to rebuild Ukraine's electricity grid, severely impaired by Russian military aggression. The discussions, taking place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, involve Octopus potentially licensing its Kraken energy management software to DTEK, or establishing a joint venture.

Revolutionizing Energy Management with Kraken

Kraken, a state-of-the-art software developed by Octopus, is capable of managing energy assets and customer service databases. It is currently utilized by utilities in 17 countries, enhancing the speed and efficiency of energy networks. The technology addresses challenges of cost overruns and delays, thereby boosting the revival of energy infrastructure. Amid shortfalls in wind and solar energy, such advancements play a crucial role in the stability of the European energy landscape.

Push Towards Renewable Energy

The potential partnership between Octopus and DTEK is fueled by Ukraine's push towards renewable energy. The distributed nature of renewable energy assets makes them less susceptible to attacks compared to large-scale power stations. Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus, voiced admiration for Ukraine's rapid infrastructure development and sees potential for Kraken to be effective in decentralized systems like those being built in Ukraine. He views Ukraine as a good example of where Kraken can prove effective.

Expanding Horizons of Cooperation

Octopus has been expanding internationally, operating in several countries and serving millions of users with its Kraken software. DTEK, too, has been diversifying into renewable energy, with projects in Ukraine and beyond. The partnership could see Octopus' technology being tested outside of Ukraine, as per DTEK's CEO Maxim Timchenko. Both companies view this partnership as an opportunity to enhance energy management and strengthen Ukraine's resilience against ongoing Russian aggression.