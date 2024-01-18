en English
Environmental Science

Novel Biocide Revolutionizes Antifouling in Commercial Alkyd Paint

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Novel Biocide Revolutionizes Antifouling in Commercial Alkyd Paint

Groundbreaking research has synthesized and evaluated a novel water-immiscible cationic biocide, 1-dodecylpyridinium dodecylbenzenesulfonate (PyrC12-DBS), proving its effectiveness as an antifouling agent in commercial alkyd paint PP-115. This innovation, originating from Ukraine, has the potential to revolutionize the industry with its notable antifouling properties.

Unmatched Antifouling Properties

The modified coatings with 8% and 16% PyrC12-DBS demonstrated not only increased surface wettability but also exhibited high homogeneity. These properties significantly contribute to the coatings’ strong resistance to biofouling, a critical factor in the commercial alkyd paint industry. The ability of the coatings to resist biofouling without compromising on their wettability and homogeneity is a significant advancement.

Scientific Evidence of Effectiveness

Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX) were used to validate the uniformity of these modified coatings. Infrared analysis further confirmed the presence of hydrogen bonding between the alkyd resin and PyrC12-DBS, indicating the successful integration of the biocide. Differential scanning calorimetry analysis also noted the plasticizing effect of PyrC12-DBS on the alkyd binder, further supporting the biocide’s effectiveness.

Application and Implications

The biocide’s ability to prevent biofilm growth, a significant contributor to fouling in marine environments, was tested on Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The results showed a significant reduction in biofilm metabolic activity and cell biomass, particularly with the 16% PyrC12-DBS coating. When tested under freshwater conditions over a span of 143 days, the coatings with 16% PyrC12-DBS showed a substantial decrease in biomass accumulation by Dreissenidae mussels. This finding suggests the potential of PyrC12-DBS as an impactful antifouling agent. The biocide also demonstrated high resistance to leaching into water, maintaining its protective qualities, a critical factor in the longevity and effectiveness of antifouling coatings.

The successful synthesis and evaluation of PyrC12-DBS and its effectiveness as an antifouling agent is a significant advancement in the field of commercial alkyd paint. The findings, published in the Journal of Coatings Technology and Research, have set the stage for further exploration and potential commercialization of this novel biocide.

0
Environmental Science Science & Technology Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

