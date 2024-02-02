Nova Group Boosts Investment in Ukraine, Sets Higher Target for 2024

Ukraine's leading logistics operator, Nova Group, has considerably escalated its investment in the country in 2023. The group plowed UAH 5.3 billion into various projects, marking a 2.5-fold increase compared to the UAH 2.1 billion invested the previous year. In a bold display of commitment to Ukraine's future, the company aims to boost this figure even further, setting a target of UAH 7 billion for the current year.

Notable Increase in Tax Payments

The company's tax payments also witnessed a significant surge, with a 50% increase to UAH 10.7 billion in 2023. This considerable sum includes UAH 8.7 billion from Nova Post, the group's largest logistics operator, and UAH 1.2 billion from NovaPay.

Investing in Sorting Terminals and Automation

The lion's share of the invested funds was funneled towards the construction of new sorting terminals and the automation of existing ones. Addressing the growing parcel volumes, which average 1,040 parcels per minute and can peak at a staggering 1,400 parcels, required robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology.

Expanding Nova Post's Network

Beyond terminal and automation enhancements, the group also poured UAH 1.1 billion into expanding Nova Post's network across Ukraine. The result? An impressive network of over 27,000 pickup points, enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers.

Further Investments

Other areas that benefited from Nova Group's hefty investments include automating workplaces, revamping outlets for better accessibility, upgrading the transport fleet and BDF containers, and bolstering IT and Research & Development capabilities. The group also invested in the development of order fulfillment, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to enhancing its operations and services.