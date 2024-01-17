Nova Credit and Creditinfo Join Forces to Support Ukrainian Refugees' Financial Inclusion

In an effort to support Ukrainian refugees and expats in accessing financial services in their new countries, Nova Credit, a cross-border and alternative credit analytics firm, has forged a partnership with Creditinfo, a leading provider of credit information and risk management solutions. This strategic collaboration seeks to address the financial challenges faced by the significant number of Ukrainians, totaling 840,000, who have relocated to countries such as the U.S., U.K., and Canada due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

Credit Passport: Bridging the Credit Divide for Ukrainian Newcomers

Nova Credit's innovative solution, the Credit Passport, plays a pivotal role in this partnership. The Credit Passport allows individuals to carry their credit history from Ukraine to their new country, a critical step in accessing various financial products and services. It translates credit data from Ukraine's International Bureau of Credit Histories (IBCH), a Creditinfo credit bureau, into local-equivalent credit reports and scores. This seamless translation equips lenders with the necessary information to assess credit risk for Ukrainian newcomers, ensuring a fair financial start for those uprooted by the chaos of war.

Impacting Lives Beyond Borders

Already in use by major partners such as American Express and HSBC, the Credit Passport is available for deployment in several countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, U.A.E, Singapore, and Ukraine. This model is not only limited to refugees or immigrants; it also extends its benefits to international students, helping them gain access to credit cards, housing, and auto loans. By solving a data and technology problem, Nova Credit aims to have a tangible impact on hundreds of thousands of lives.

Financial Inclusion: A Cornerstone for Rebuilding Lives

Both Nova Credit and Creditinfo highlight the importance of credit access in rebuilding the lives of Ukrainian refugees and expats. They aim to provide the essential data needed by financial institutions, employers, and landlords to serve the Ukrainian population effectively. Nova Credit underscores the role of their Credit Passport in bridging the critical data gap, and Creditinfo emphasizes the importance of a positive credit history in settling in the new countries. In the face of war and displacement, this partnership offers a beacon of hope for Ukrainians, enabling them to build a brighter future.