Africa

Night Curfew in Comoros Following Protests Over Presidential Re-Election

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Night Curfew in Comoros Following Protests Over Presidential Re-Election

Political tensions have escalated in the Comoros Islands as the government declared an overnight curfew in the wake of protests triggered by the re-election of President Azali Assoumani. The move follows clashes between security forces and demonstrators, with allegations of electoral fraud echoing from opposition parties. The protests have affected peace and mobility across the archipelago, leading to disruptions and arrests.

Re-Election of Assoumani Sparks Unrest

President Assoumani, a former coup leader turned civilian president, secured his fourth term with a commanding 63% of the vote. However, the legitimacy of his victory was questioned due to an unusually low voter turnout of just 16%. The opposition has denounced the election as fraudulent, raising doubts over its regularity, and demanding its annulment.

Protests and Curfew in Comoros

Following the contentious re-election, protests erupted across the country, with violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators. The unrest led to the imposition of a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 6am, starting earlier in the capital. The government has accused the opposition of orchestrating the protests, while the United Nations has called for restraint and the release of those arbitrarily detained.

Comoros: A Landscape of Political Turbulence and Challenges

The recent political unrest is not an isolated incident for Comoros, which has witnessed numerous coups since gaining independence in 1975. The archipelago nation has grappled with political volatility, marked by President Assoumani’s alleged creeping authoritarianism. Despite his administration’s infrastructure projects, Comoros continues to face significant challenges including poverty, frequent power outages, and water shortages, further fuelling public discontent.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

