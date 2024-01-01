en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Russian Shelling in Ukraine’s Veletenske Village Claims Lives

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Russian Shelling in Ukraine’s Veletenske Village Claims Lives

The dawn of the New Year brought no respite for the residents of Veletenske, a village in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast region. On January 1, Russian forces unleashed a barrage of shells on a residential building in the town, leading to tragic fatalities and injuries. Amid the rubble of the bombarded home, a 73-year-old woman lost her life, while another woman, aged 50, was left injured.

Shelling Shatters Peace

The artillery strike, which left two people trapped under the debris, ripped the peace of the village apart. The 73-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries, her life extinguished in an instant. The second victim, a 50-year-old resident, was rescued from the wreckage and hospitalized with injuries to her legs and back. As the dust settled, the gravity of the shelling became evident, the Veletenske village becoming yet another symbol of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Conflict’s Continuing Toll

This attack is the latest in a string of violent encounters between the two countries. Shelling and other forms of military engagement have led to numerous civilian casualties and significant destruction in various parts of Ukraine. The regional military administration confirmed the casualties and the location of the shelling, underscoring the harsh reality of this conflict. This incident is a stark reminder of the cost of war, with innocent civilians often bearing the brunt of the violence.

Response and Resilience

In the face of the tragedy, the head of the regional military administration expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and affirmed that the injured woman is receiving necessary assistance. As Ukraine and its allies continue to grapple with the escalating conflict, this attack underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to protect civilians and resolve the conflict. Though the new year began on a tragic note for Veletenske, the resilience of its people and their hope for a peaceful future remains unbroken.

0
Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukraine Vows to Boost Domestic Arms Production Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Geeta Pillai

Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv: Death Toll Rises to 28

By BNN Correspondents

Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply

By Rizwan Shah

Pacific Fleet's Marine Brigade Snipers Neutralize Ukrainian Sabotage Group

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates as New Year Begins ...
@Russia · 44 mins
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates as New Year Begins ...
heart comment 0
Ukraine Activates Air Defenses Amid Escalating Aerial Threats

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Activates Air Defenses Amid Escalating Aerial Threats
Putin’s Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Major Russian Drone Attack on New Year’s Eve

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Major Russian Drone Attack on New Year's Eve
Putin Signals Russia’s Conditions for Peace in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
54 seconds
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
2 mins
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
8 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
8 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
8 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
8 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app