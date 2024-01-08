en English
Disaster

Nations Unite to Seek Justice for Downing of Ukrainian Flight 752

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Nations Unite to Seek Justice for Downing of Ukrainian Flight 752

In a significant move, Ukraine, alongside Sweden, Canada, and the United Kingdom, have initiated dispute settlement proceedings with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran. The proceedings are in response to the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in January 2020. The civilian passenger flight was operating from Tehran to Kyiv when it was struck by two missiles shortly after takeoff. The incident resulted in the loss of all 176 people on board, a tragedy that has continued to reverberate within the international community and civil aviation sector.

Seeking Accountability and Justice

The joint statement, issued on January 8 by the four countries, underscores a collective commitment to seek accountability, justice, and transparency for the victims and their families. The decision to pursue action through the ICAO reflects the international dimension of the tragedy and the nations’ resolve for a resolution in accordance with international civil aviation laws.

An Unprecedented Legal Move

This legal action against Iran has been initiated due to Iran’s refusal to accept full legal responsibility for the downing of Flight PS752. The ministers of the involved countries have displayed a steadfast commitment to ensuring that Iran’s breach of international legal obligations under the Chicago Convention is not left unanswered.

A Hope for the Future

The joint initiative by Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Canada is not only a pursuit of justice for the present but also a beacon of hope for the future. By holding Iran accountable for the tragic loss of lives and bringing the dispute to the ICAO Council, the nations express their trust in the international body’s capability to uphold justice and prevent similar tragedies in the future. This move marks a significant step in the ongoing response to the downing of Flight 752, reflecting a testament to the nations’ resilience in the face of tragedy and their dedication to the principles of international law.

Disaster International Relations Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

