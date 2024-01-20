MissionUkraine: Breathing New Life into Discarded Boats for War Effort

In the face of a raging conflict in Ukraine, a UK-based volunteer organization, MissionUkraine, has proposed an unconventional yet impactful solution: repurposing migrant boats in Dover to aid Ukrainian troops. Despite their dilapidated state, these boats have been identified as valuable assets that can be refurbished and put to use in the war against Russian forces.

Making the Unusable Usable

Since October, MissionUkraine has successfully transported and refurbished fifteen inflatable and rigid inflatable boats from the UK to Ukraine. These boats, initially rejected by the UK Border Force due to their unsuitability for resale or reuse, have been given a new lease of life by Ukrainian troops and marine engineers. The refurbished boats have undergone various repairs, including the installation of new engines and fresh coats of paint.

Boats: The Lifeline for Ukrainian Troops

These boats have become crucial for Ukrainian soldiers stationed on the eastern side of the Dnipro River. They rely heavily on these boats for transportation of supplies and the evacuation of the wounded. The boats have already been put to use in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Dnipro, significantly aiding the war effort.

Overcoming Objections and Serving a Greater Cause

Despite initial concerns raised by the UK government about donating unsafe vessels, MissionUkraine has been persistent in its efforts. The organization has pledged to cover all transport and maintenance expenses, ensuring that these boats are made seaworthy again. This initiative has garnered support from individuals across the UK, including Paul Watson from Wales, who has transported vehicles and boats to Ukraine, underscoring the life-saving potential of even a single boat.

Alex Kruglyak, a leader of MissionUkraine, has appealed to the government to donate the boats currently stored in Dover. By refurbishing these boats, they can serve a vital role in the conflict, providing much-needed support to the Ukrainian troops. This innovative approach by MissionUkraine not only emphasizes the importance of resourcefulness in times of war but also highlights the potential of discarded goods in contributing to a significant cause.