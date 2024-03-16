Mariupol Theatre Troupe Rises from Ashes: A Symbol of Ukrainian Resilience and Culture

Two years following the devastating bombing by Russian forces, the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, witnessed a horrific tragedy that claimed as many as 600 civilian lives. Despite this, a group of seven Mariupol actors, led by director Liudmyla Kolosovych, have revived their creative spirit in Uzhhorod, far from their war-torn home, continuing to perform and share their stories on stage.

Rebirth of the Mariupol Drama Theatre

In an astounding display of resilience, the newly formed troupe premiered The Cry of a Nation, a play that delves into the life and challenges of Ukrainian poet Vasyl Stus. This was quickly followed by Mariupol Drama, a poignant recounting of the actors' harrowing experiences during the airstrike. Actress Vira Lebedynska shared, "It was very difficult to work on the second play. I was constantly crying during rehearsals." The productions not only serve as a form of therapy for the actors but also as a powerful reminder to audiences of the ongoing conflict's human toll.

Challenging Russian Cultural Dominance

The troupe's work extends beyond personal narratives to address broader issues of culture and identity under occupation. Their latest production, HaroshiRu, revisits Mykola Kulish’s 1937 play, shedding light on the suppression of Ukrainian culture. Actor Dmytro Murantsev, portraying a character torn between his Ukrainian heritage and imposed Russian identity, reflects on the importance of preserving one’s culture and language amid occupation. This theme resonates deeply with the troupe, contrasting sharply with their counterparts who remain in Russian-occupied Mariupol, now performing in a theatre restored and renamed to reflect its Soviet past.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the heartbreak and loss, the Mariupol Drama Theatre troupe is determined to keep their stories and culture alive, planning tours across Ukraine and abroad. Director Hennadii Dybovskyi emphasizes the selection of modern, relevant material for future productions, underlining the importance of unity and resilience during these trying times. "At this time, in a period of difficult tests of strength, we need to believe in ourselves, in our unity and in the victory of Ukraine," Dybovskyi states, highlighting the troupe's role in the broader struggle for Ukrainian cultural preservation and sovereignty.