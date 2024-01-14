Malta Conference: A Global Effort to Pacify the Ukraine Conflict

In the Mediterranean heart of Malta, a significant international conference is quietly unfolding. A diverse assembly of representatives from over 60 countries has convened, aiming to lay the groundwork for a planned peace summit. The ultimate goal? To bring an end to the Russian attack on Ukraine, a conflict that has been a persistent thorn in the side of global stability.

Advertisment

(Also Read: Beneath the Smoke of Battle: An Inside Look at Ukraine’s Front Lines)

Unity in Diversity

The conference has been lauded by none other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who sees it as a beacon of unity against Russian aggression. The talks are part of a series of meetings aimed at rallying worldwide support for Zelensky's 10-point peace plan. The first round of discourse took place in Denmark's capital Copenhagen in June, followed by a second round held in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in August. The high attendance at the Malta conference is perceived as a vote of confidence in Malta's role as a peace broker, and a sign of growing international support for Ukraine's peace initiative.

Advertisment

Notably absent from these meetings is Russia, which was not invited and has dismissed the initiative as one-sided. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has labeled the Malta talks a "blatantly anti-Russian event." Even China, which attended the Jeddah meeting, chose to abstain from the Malta conference despite being invited. Yet, the growing list of participants from around the world suggests that global support for Ukraine remains unscathed.

Peace and Its Complexities

The Malta conference discussions focused on key areas crucial for achieving comprehensive peace. These include nuclear safety, energy security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and deportees, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. The issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity holds a special significance, as Zelensky's peace plan demands Russia to withdraw all its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, including the territory of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Russia has staunchly rejected any settlement that would involve ceding territory.

Advertisment

(Also Read: Looming Crisis for Ukrainian Refugees in the UK: Homes for Ukraine Scheme Set to End)

The Ground Reality

While peace talks continue, the situation on the ground in Ukraine tells a different story. The Ukrainian border agency has deployed drones to prevent conscripts from fleeing abroad. Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 were barred from leaving the country last year following Russia's invasion. Border guards have intercepted over 20,000 conscripts attempting to flee the country, mostly at the borders with Romania and Moldova.

Advertisment

Reports of fighting in eastern Ukraine, especially around the critical city of Avdiivka, continue to emerge. The British Ministry of Defence has reported heavy fighting in the region, with up to eight Russian brigades deployed and possibly suffering heavy losses. Russian forces have also reportedly attacked the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, causing injury to at least seven civilians and damaging residential buildings. Ukrainian air defense has intercepted two combat drones and three air-launched guided missiles in the area.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with ongoing fighting and no resolution in sight. While the international community's support for Ukraine's peace efforts is crucial, it remains to be seen whether these negotiations will lead to a breakthrough in ending the conflict.

Read More