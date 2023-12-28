en English
Education

Lithuania Pledges 4.6 Million Euros to Support Ukrainian Students’ Education

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:03 am EST
Lithuania Pledges 4.6 Million Euros to Support Ukrainian Students' Education

In a significant move reflecting global solidarity, Lithuania has committed 4.6 million euros to support the education of over 1,000 Ukrainian students. The initiative, announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Education, Science and Sport, is intended to provide financial aid to Ukrainians pursuing bachelor’s and integrated programs at public higher education institutions in Lithuania.

Breakdown of the Funding Arrangement

The funding arrangement stipulates that the state will shoulder 60 percent of the annual tuition fees for institutions enrolling Ukrainian students. The remaining costs are expected to be absorbed by the institutions themselves. In addition, Ukrainian students will benefit from a monthly stipend of 300 euros to assist with living expenses and purchasing school supplies.

Aiding Education Amidst Conflict

Currently, Ukrainian students are enrolled in seventeen Lithuanian higher education institutions. The largest contingents are found at Vilnius University, Vytautas Magnus University, Vilnius Tech, Kaunas University of Technology, and Vilnius College. To be eligible for this program, Ukrainian students must satisfy the admission criteria set forth by the state and the higher education institutions.

Continued Support for Ukrainian Students

The provision of state support for Ukrainian students in Lithuania began in February of the previous year and is overseen by the State Study Fund. This move has been viewed as a significant gesture of support in times of war and conflict, giving Ukrainian students affected by the ongoing war with Russia a chance to continue their education amidst the uncertainties.

Education Lithuania Ukraine
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

