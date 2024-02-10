Kharkiv Reels from Deadly Russian Drone Attack: Seven Lives Lost, Including Three Children

In the heart of eastern Ukraine, the city of Kharkiv reeled from the aftermath of a Russian drone attack that claimed seven lives, including three innocent children. The late Friday night strike targeted a petrol station, unleashing a horrific chain of events that set ablaze 14 nearby homes and led to the evacuation of at least 50 terrified residents.

A Night of Terror

Kharkiv's regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, confirmed the grim increase in the death toll, which encompassed children aged 7, 4, and a six-month-old baby. The mayor of the beleaguered city, Igor Terekhov, identified the culprits behind the devastation as Iranian-made drones, ominously referred to as Shaheds.

Tireless emergency services worked throughout the night to contain the inferno, extinguish the fires, and clear the debris. The regional prosecutor, Oleksandr Filachkov, disclosed that three drones had mercilessly struck the Nemyshlyanskyi district, obliterating a critical infrastructure site and sparking a massive fire due to the vast quantity of fuel stored at the station.

A Relentless Onslaught

The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept and destroy 23 out of the 31 drones launched by Russia, which had homed in on both the Kharkiv and Odesa regions. Synegubov further revealed that a restaurant in the town of Velykyi Berluk had also been targeted by a drone, fortunately resulting in no casualties.

Kharkiv, a consistently vulnerable target, has endured relentless Russian attacks since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. This most recent assault serves as a chilling reminder of the ongoing conflict's human toll and the ever-present threat looming over the region.