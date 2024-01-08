en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Japan Bolsters Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Japan Bolsters Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a concerted effort to bolster Ukraine’s beleaguered energy sector, Japan has pledged to provide the war-torn country with vital energy equipment. The assistance comes in the form of seven high-voltage autotransformers and five gas turbines, following a meeting between Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

Japan’s Energy Lifeline to Ukraine

These autotransformers, which play a crucial role in power distribution, have often been the targets of Russian military attacks. To curtail this crisis, they were purchased through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Japan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will ensure their safe delivery to Ukraine.

In line with Ukraine’s strategy to decentralize its power system, the gas turbines were procured by Japan and will be delivered through the joint efforts of UNDP and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This significant move aims to safeguard a stable power supply for over 6 million Ukrainians and buttress the resilience of Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

A History of Support

Japan’s support for Ukraine extends beyond this recent commitment. In the past, Japan and UNDP have supplied Ukraine with generators and power units, crucial for state institutions and emergency services. Moreover, Japan has also pledged millions of dollars to NATO to help Ukraine thwart Russian drone strikes.

Advancing Ukraine’s Peace Formula

Japan’s involvement stretches further into implementing Ukraine’s Peace Formula, with a focus on nuclear and radiation safety. As part of this initiative, Japan plans to provide two additional autotransformers through UNDP, further fortifying Ukraine’s power infrastructure against the ongoing conflict.

Japan’s commitment to Ukraine’s energy security underscores the international collaborations that are pivotal in the face of war and conflict. It serves as a testament to the global solidarity that can guide a nation towards resilience and recovery.

0
Energy International Relations Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
11 mins ago
ADX Energy Secures $8.06 Million Investment from MND for Upper Austria Drilling Plans
In a significant move geared towards self-reliance in natural gas, Australian-based ADX Energy has secured an $8.06 million investment from MND, a leading European energy company. The funding, aimed at advancing ADX’s exploration and drilling initiatives in Upper Austria, has afforded MND a 50% stake in the ADX-AT-I license, a region covering a 267-square-kilometer area.
ADX Energy Secures $8.06 Million Investment from MND for Upper Austria Drilling Plans
'Oil is the New Data': Unpacking the Shift in Global Economic Trends
2 hours ago
'Oil is the New Data': Unpacking the Shift in Global Economic Trends
Bangladesh's Industrial Energy Dilemma: Captive Power vs. Grid Reliability and the Push for Renewables
2 hours ago
Bangladesh's Industrial Energy Dilemma: Captive Power vs. Grid Reliability and the Push for Renewables
Proposed Solar Farm in New Milton Aims to Power 5,000 Homes Annually
17 mins ago
Proposed Solar Farm in New Milton Aims to Power 5,000 Homes Annually
Baron Oil Inks Agreement with TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal for Chuditch PSC
21 mins ago
Baron Oil Inks Agreement with TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal for Chuditch PSC
Saudi Ministry of Energy Proposes Strict Penalties for Gas Distribution Violations
56 mins ago
Saudi Ministry of Energy Proposes Strict Penalties for Gas Distribution Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
17 seconds
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
32 seconds
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
58 seconds
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
59 seconds
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
1 min
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
1 min
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
2 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
2 mins
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
'Viva La Bears': An Epic Journey of Unity and Triumph in the World of Baseball
2 mins
'Viva La Bears': An Epic Journey of Unity and Triumph in the World of Baseball
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
10 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app