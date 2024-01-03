Jaishankar Engages in Diplomatic Dialogue with Ukrainian Counterpart Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a noteworthy diplomatic exchange to kickstart 2024, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, engaged in a telephonic dialogue. This conversation, the first of its kind this year, comes on the heels of Jaishankar’s five-day visit to Russia from December 25-29, 2023.

India-Ukraine Diplomatic Engagement

The conversation between the two ministers primarily revolved around the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kuleba briefed Jaishankar on the recent surge in air attacks by Russia and underscored the urgent need for a ‘Peace Formula’ to foster cooperation. The ministers also agreed upon scheduling the inaugural meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission shortly, marking the first such rendezvous since 2018.

India’s Stance on the Ongoing Conflict

India has been vocal about the necessity to halt the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, continually advocating ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ as the only viable means to conflict resolution. Jaishankar reassured Kuleba that the next batch of Indian humanitarian assistance is poised to reach Ukraine soon. This pledge stands as a testament to India’s commitment to assist Ukraine amidst the crisis.

The Global Peace Summit and Beyond

During their conversation, Kuleba proposed a Global Peace Summit of leaders, outlining Ukraine’s vision for this grand conclave. The ministers also deliberated on the ‘grain initiative’ and nuclear concerns in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. These discussions underscore the broader international implications of this conflict and the necessity for global cooperation to mitigate it.

The conversation between Jaishankar and Kuleba was televised on ‘Nation Tonight,’ a show on Mirror Now. The episode also featured JK Tripathi, a former ambassador, who opined that Kuleba’s call to his Indian counterpart indicated a sign of desperation. This broadcast offered viewers an exclusive glimpse into the intricate dynamics of international diplomacy and the current state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.