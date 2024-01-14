India’s Deputy NSA Vikram Misri to Represent Country at Peace Meeting on Ukraine Conflict

In an upcoming peace meeting on the Ukraine conflict in Davos, India will be represented by Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), Vikram Misri. India’s approach to peace is holistic, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means of achieving a lasting resolution. The meeting is part of the Copenhagen format of talks, a sphere Misri is familiar with, having participated in the previous year’s discussions in Malta.

India’s Stance on Ukraine Conflict

The Ukraine situation has been a consistent topic in India’s recent engagements with other major powers, including the United States and Russia. India’s NSA, Ajit K. Doval, at a prior meeting of NSAs from around 30 countries, emphasized the need for a peace solution considering the perspectives of all relevant stakeholders, including Russia, despite its absence from the Copenhagen format.

India’s Role and Ukraine’s Expectations

Ukraine, having proposed its own 10-point peace plan, is hopeful for India’s active contribution towards finding a comprehensive peace solution that is acceptable to all parties involved. In her recent visit to India, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova, urged India to play a more significant role in ending the war. She also encouraged India to utilize its presidency of the Group of 20 to highlight the crisis in Ukraine.

India’s Global Influence

India’s global influence is recognized, and its potential as a peacemaker is still on the table, more than a year since the war began. Ukraine sees India as a reliable ally, offering diplomatic support and infrastructure vital for Ukraine’s redevelopment. As India chairs the G20, the world’s biggest economies this year, its role in global issues and challenges has been praised by Ukraine.