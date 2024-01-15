Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program

As part of a robust show of support for Ukraine, the Hungarian government has embarked on a mission to help students from Kyiv whose education has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict. In a bid to provide these young minds with opportunities to continue their education and pursue their dreams, Hungary has launched a unique scholarship program. The move is seen not just as a lifeline for the affected students but also as a gesture of solidarity with a nation that continues to grapple with the challenges of war.

The FAO-Hungary Scholarship Program

The scholarship scheme, known as the FAO-Hungary program, is targeted at young professionals from various countries, including Ukraine, who are keen to undertake master’s level studies at Hungary’s agricultural universities. The curriculum is delivered in English, breaking down language barriers and making the program more accessible to international students. The scholarships cover student costs exclusively, and the deadline for applications for the 2024/2025 academic year is set for 29th February 2024.

Eligibility and Selection Process

The FAO Hungarian Government Scholarship 2024-2025 is open to international students, and notably, those from Ukraine, who wish to pursue a master’s degree in the agricultural field at Hungarian universities. The program is fully funded, covering various aspects of the educational journey, but the selection process is competitive. The Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary and the participating universities jointly conduct two phases of screening and selection, ensuring only the most deserving candidates are chosen.

A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The scholarship program also has a larger objective – promoting sustainable agricultural practices. By providing access to quality education in this field, Hungary aims to empower the next generation of agricultural professionals, who will play a critical role in shaping a sustainable future. Amid the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, this initiative is not just about education; it’s about building stronger cultural and academic ties between Hungary and Ukraine, and fostering a sense of unity in these challenging times.