en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program

As part of a robust show of support for Ukraine, the Hungarian government has embarked on a mission to help students from Kyiv whose education has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict. In a bid to provide these young minds with opportunities to continue their education and pursue their dreams, Hungary has launched a unique scholarship program. The move is seen not just as a lifeline for the affected students but also as a gesture of solidarity with a nation that continues to grapple with the challenges of war.

The FAO-Hungary Scholarship Program

The scholarship scheme, known as the FAO-Hungary program, is targeted at young professionals from various countries, including Ukraine, who are keen to undertake master’s level studies at Hungary’s agricultural universities. The curriculum is delivered in English, breaking down language barriers and making the program more accessible to international students. The scholarships cover student costs exclusively, and the deadline for applications for the 2024/2025 academic year is set for 29th February 2024.

Eligibility and Selection Process

The FAO Hungarian Government Scholarship 2024-2025 is open to international students, and notably, those from Ukraine, who wish to pursue a master’s degree in the agricultural field at Hungarian universities. The program is fully funded, covering various aspects of the educational journey, but the selection process is competitive. The Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary and the participating universities jointly conduct two phases of screening and selection, ensuring only the most deserving candidates are chosen.

A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The scholarship program also has a larger objective – promoting sustainable agricultural practices. By providing access to quality education in this field, Hungary aims to empower the next generation of agricultural professionals, who will play a critical role in shaping a sustainable future. Amid the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, this initiative is not just about education; it’s about building stronger cultural and academic ties between Hungary and Ukraine, and fostering a sense of unity in these challenging times.

0
Education Hungary Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
23 seconds ago
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
Business Insider, the prominent news organization, stands firm on its allegations of plagiarism against Neri Oxman, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and wife of billionaire Bill Ackman. CEO Barbara Peng has defended the integrity of the investigation and its findings, emphasizing the rigorous journalistic standards followed during the process. The
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
From Tragedy to Triumph: William Lai's Rise to Taiwan's Presidency
41 seconds ago
From Tragedy to Triumph: William Lai's Rise to Taiwan's Presidency
Cornell University to Launch Center for Racial Justice Amid DEI Controversies
1 min ago
Cornell University to Launch Center for Racial Justice Amid DEI Controversies
Navigating the Labyrinth: The Complex Role of a University President
26 seconds ago
Navigating the Labyrinth: The Complex Role of a University President
England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge
38 seconds ago
England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
38 seconds ago
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
Latest Headlines
World News
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
10 seconds
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
22 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
23 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
25 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
29 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
39 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
43 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
46 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
46 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app