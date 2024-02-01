Hades Defense Systems to Commence Mass Production of Advanced Kamikaze Drone

Hades Defense Systems, a leading Bulgarian defense company, has recently announced its plans to commence mass production of its highly advanced kamikaze drone, the NEM-600. The company has successfully completed all necessary tests, with production set to kick off in June. The identity of the launch operator remains undisclosed, though there is palpable anticipation for a substantial order from Ukraine.

The NEM-600: A New Era in Defense Technology

Designed with a sleek appearance, the NEM-600 boasts a jet engine, horizontal tailplane, and vertical rudder. It is capable of both catapult launches and runway takeoffs and landings courtesy of a retractable wheel. The drone is equipped with a potent warhead capable of penetrating up to 800 mm of armor, making it suitable for use even in urban areas and adverse weather conditions.

Unseen and Unstoppable: The NEM-600's Key Features

With an impressive wingspan of 3.5 meters, a top speed of 450 km/h, a maximum flight altitude of 6,000 meters, and a communication range of 50 kilometers, the NEM-600 is the ideal weapon for short-range tactical missions and strategic target destruction. Its design enables it to fly at high-speeds and low-altitudes, making it difficult for radar detection. Further, it is crafted from radio-absorbing material, enhancing its ability to evade detection.

Hades Defense Systems: Pioneering the Future of Warfare

Besides the launch of the NEM-600, Hades Defense Systems also presented its PENV series of drones at the UMEX-2024 exhibition. These are VTOL UAVs designed for reconnaissance missions. The drones can operate for 2-3 hours on electric motors or 6-8 hours with a hybrid engine and are equipped with optoelectronic/infrared cameras for all-weather operational capabilities. Hades Defense Systems continues to assert its position in the military technology market with these state-of-the-art drones, poised to redefine modern warfare.