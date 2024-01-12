en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

General Hodges Warns of Russian Threat to Baltic States, Critiques Western Support for Ukraine

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
General Hodges Warns of Russian Threat to Baltic States, Critiques Western Support for Ukraine

Former commander of U.S. ground forces in Europe, General Ben Hodges, has issued a stark warning about the potential threat Russia poses to the Baltic states. Drawing on his military expertise, Hodges suggested that an attack could potentially occur within 3 to 8 years, depending on various factors. He cited the current situation in Ukraine as a ‘dangerous’ precedent and criticized the U.S. and Germany for their lack of commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

The Struggle of Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing for over a decade, with Russia controlling a mere 18% of the country. Significant military losses have been incurred, yet Hodges believes that Ukraine’s struggle is being unnecessarily drawn out due to a lack of support from key Western nations. He emphasized the need for Ukraine to bolster its recruitment, mobilization, and counter-electronic warfare capabilities. Additionally, he stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with longer-range precision weapons.

Addressing Ukraine’s Shortcomings

In discussing the inadequacies of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Zaporizhia, Hodges refrained from branding it a complete failure. Instead, he highlighted the complex nature of warfare, which extends beyond the battlefield to include cyber and special forces operations. He pointed out that the West’s delay in decision-making and provision of necessary support to Ukraine has contributed to the current situation. Hodges also urged Ukraine to modernize its military culture, empower junior officers, and develop its defense industry, even amidst the ongoing war. He applauded the involvement of British and German companies in these efforts.

Russia’s Strategy and the West’s Response

On the topic of Russia’s military capabilities, Hodges noted that while they may not have the capacity to decisively defeat Ukraine, their strategy seems to focus on prolonging the conflict and causing destruction. He suspects that Russia hopes this tactic will result in the West ceasing its support for Ukraine. The general also criticized the loopholes in sanctions against Russia and the assistance the country receives from allies like China and Iran. He stressed the need for a stronger political will in the West to address these issues.

0
Europe Ukraine
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
5 mins ago
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
In an unprecedented initiative, a petition to revoke Hungary’s voting rights in the European Council is gaining momentum in the European Parliament. The petition was launched on January 9, 2024, by Petri Sarvamaa, a senior member of the EU parliament. Sarvamaa’s concerns spring from Hungary’s perceived erosion of the rule of law and its notable
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
Jersey Post Grapples with Modern Postal Service Demands
1 hour ago
Jersey Post Grapples with Modern Postal Service Demands
European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food
2 hours ago
European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food
Jersey Post to Reassess Postal Operations Amid Changing Consumer Behavior
23 mins ago
Jersey Post to Reassess Postal Operations Amid Changing Consumer Behavior
Jersey's Postal Service Changes and Scams: A Spotlight by ITV News Channel
24 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Service Changes and Scams: A Spotlight by ITV News Channel
US and UK Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels: A Divided European Response
34 mins ago
US and UK Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels: A Divided European Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
49 seconds
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Tyreek Hill's Fearless Mindset Inspires Miami Dolphins Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff
1 min
Tyreek Hill's Fearless Mindset Inspires Miami Dolphins Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
2 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
2 mins
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
2 mins
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
2 mins
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
3 mins
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
5 mins
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
5 mins
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app