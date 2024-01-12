General Hodges Warns of Russian Threat to Baltic States, Critiques Western Support for Ukraine

Former commander of U.S. ground forces in Europe, General Ben Hodges, has issued a stark warning about the potential threat Russia poses to the Baltic states. Drawing on his military expertise, Hodges suggested that an attack could potentially occur within 3 to 8 years, depending on various factors. He cited the current situation in Ukraine as a ‘dangerous’ precedent and criticized the U.S. and Germany for their lack of commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

The Struggle of Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing for over a decade, with Russia controlling a mere 18% of the country. Significant military losses have been incurred, yet Hodges believes that Ukraine’s struggle is being unnecessarily drawn out due to a lack of support from key Western nations. He emphasized the need for Ukraine to bolster its recruitment, mobilization, and counter-electronic warfare capabilities. Additionally, he stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with longer-range precision weapons.

Addressing Ukraine’s Shortcomings

In discussing the inadequacies of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Zaporizhia, Hodges refrained from branding it a complete failure. Instead, he highlighted the complex nature of warfare, which extends beyond the battlefield to include cyber and special forces operations. He pointed out that the West’s delay in decision-making and provision of necessary support to Ukraine has contributed to the current situation. Hodges also urged Ukraine to modernize its military culture, empower junior officers, and develop its defense industry, even amidst the ongoing war. He applauded the involvement of British and German companies in these efforts.

Russia’s Strategy and the West’s Response

On the topic of Russia’s military capabilities, Hodges noted that while they may not have the capacity to decisively defeat Ukraine, their strategy seems to focus on prolonging the conflict and causing destruction. He suspects that Russia hopes this tactic will result in the West ceasing its support for Ukraine. The general also criticized the loopholes in sanctions against Russia and the assistance the country receives from allies like China and Iran. He stressed the need for a stronger political will in the West to address these issues.