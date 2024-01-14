en English
International Relations

General Ben Hodges Warns of Potential Russian Attack on Baltic States

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
In a stark warning, General Ben Hodges, the former commander of U.S. ground forces in Europe, has indicated that the West should not overlook the potential of a Russian attack on the Baltic states. Based on various circumstances, Hodges predicts that Moscow might be capable of such a move within a 3 to 8-year timeframe. His statement offers a sobering perspective on the geopolitical chessboard, suggesting a steady escalation of the Russian threat.

Assessing Ukraine’s Military Standoff

Delving into the specifics of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Hodges critically analyzed the current support provided by the U.S. and Germany to Ukraine. He asserted that the assistance has been insufficient, thus prolonging the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Despite Russia’s advantages, they have failed to gain significant dominion over Ukraine after ten years of conflict. In this span, Russia has incurred substantial losses in both personnel and military equipment, and has not attained air superiority.

Identifying Ukraine’s Military Weaknesses and Needs

Hodges pointed out particular inefficiencies in Ukraine’s recruitment and mobilization systems, as well as their electronic warfare tactics. As a strategic measure, he suggested that Ukraine requires more long-range precision weapons from the West to effectively target Russian military infrastructure. He also highlighted the Ukrainian counteroffive in Zaporizhia. Despite not yielding the expected territorial results, it is part of a broader strategy encompassing multiple domains.

Calling for a Shift in the West’s Ukraine Policy

The former commander criticized the West for its delay in providing Ukraine with the essential support, a lapse that enabled Russia to fortify its defenses. He called for a change in Ukraine’s military culture, championing the empowerment of junior officers, and upgrades to the defense industry, including partnerships with foreign companies.

Lastly, Hodges touched upon Russian military capabilities, stating that Russia’s strategy is to protract the conflict and inflict damage, with the aim of diminishing Western support for Ukraine. He warned that, despite this, Russia does not hold the capacity to conclusively end the war.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

