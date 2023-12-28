G7’s Secret Meeting on Ukraine Crisis: High-Level Diplomacy Behind Closed Doors

On the world stage, a clandestine meeting concerning Ukraine was convened by the G7 countries, as revealed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This confidential gathering, which took place roughly ten days ago, adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing diplomatic maneuvers behind the scenes of the Ukraine crisis.

Behind Closed Doors: G7’s Secret Meeting

The details of this covert meeting, including its agenda, participants, and specific outcomes, remain shrouded in secrecy. The G7, an assembly of some of the world’s largest advanced economies as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. These nations frequently convene to discuss global issues, ranging from economic policies to security matters.

Lavrov’s revelation suggests that the G7 is proactively pursuing strategies and measures to address the conflict in Ukraine. This conflict, which has been ongoing since 2014, amplified with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

International Involvement in the Ukraine Crisis

The international community, especially Western nations, has been deeply involved in this conflict. They have provided substantial support to Ukraine, while imposing stringent sanctions on Russia. The latest aid package was announced on December 27, 2023, as the war in Ukraine enters its 22nd month. Ukraine has received over $44 billion in materiel aid from the United States and over $35 billion from other allies.

US has been the largest provider of military assistance, supplying $29.3 billion from February 2022 to February 2023. The aid includes anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, along with other lethal and non-lethal weapons. NATO member states such as Germany, Poland, Denmark, and France have also supplied weaponry to Ukraine.

Fiscal Impact and Future Measures

G7 allies are currently deliberating whether to use Moscow’s frozen funds to bolster Ukraine. This proposal could expedite preparations for a February summit aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine. The European Union also plans to introduce a debt-based plan worth up to €20 billion to fund Ukraine, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance has successfully issued new debt instruments worth about 21 billion hryvnia.

As the year draws to a close and a new one looms, the clandestine machinations of world powers continue to shape the landscape of the Ukraine crisis. The revelation of the secret G7 meeting serves as a potent reminder of the high-stakes diplomacy unfolding behind the public eye.