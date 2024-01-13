en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

From War-torn Ukraine to Scotland: The Remarkable Journey of Yampil, the Asiatic Black Bear

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
From War-torn Ukraine to Scotland: The Remarkable Journey of Yampil, the Asiatic Black Bear

A rare Asiatic black bear, Yampil, has emerged as a symbol of resilience and survival against the backdrop of war. Found in the ravaged remains of a private zoo in Ukraine, Yampil’s journey from the war-torn Donetsk region to a peaceful abode in Scotland mirrors the unpredictable ebbs and flows of life itself.

The Survivor of Donetsk

Ukrainian troops, amidst the Kharkiv counteroffensive in fall 2022, discovered Yampil. The bear had endured a concussion from nearby shelling and was in a pitiable state but not malnourished. The 12-year-old bear, a species vulnerable to extinction, was among the few survivors in the Yampil village zoo. Following his recapture, Yampil embarked on a journey of recovery that started in Kyiv.

From Kyiv to Kyiv

In Kyiv, Yampil received necessary veterinary care and rehabilitation before his relocation to a zoo in Poland. From there, he spent seven months in an animal rescue in Belgium. During his time in Belgium, Yampil regained his health, reaching a robust weight of 440 pounds, a testament to his incredible will to survive.

Yampil Finds a New Home

Yampil’s journey culminated in his arrival at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, Scotland, where he was greeted with a feast of his favorite foods – cucumbers and watermelon. Brian Curran, the owner of the zoo, expressed his awe at Yampil’s survival story and the bear’s remarkable recovery. The zoo has a history of rescuing bears from subpar conditions and circuses, but Yampil is the first to have been rescued from a war zone. He is now the only Asian black bear at the zoo, his presence adding a unique element to the zoo.

While Yampil’s future at the zoo looks promising, it remains uncertain if he will hibernate due to the warmer winter. Nevertheless, his journey from a war-torn zoo to a safe haven in Scotland is a tale of endurance and hope, underscoring the indomitable spirit of survival that resonates with us all.

0
Ukraine Wildlife
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ukraine

See more
3 mins ago
Former Ukrainian MP Accused of Embezzlement and Money Laundering
In a recent development, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) of Ukraine has alleged that a former Member of Parliament (MP), who is also a shareholder of the Finance and Credit Bank, was involved in orchestrating a criminal organization. The objective of this organization was to embezzle bank property and launder funds. The unfolding investigation
Former Ukrainian MP Accused of Embezzlement and Money Laundering
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
2 hours ago
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
Russia's Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation
3 hours ago
Russia's Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation
From War-Torn Ukraine to a Scottish Sanctuary: Yampil, the Black Bear's Journey
12 mins ago
From War-Torn Ukraine to a Scottish Sanctuary: Yampil, the Black Bear's Journey
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
1 hour ago
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
The US Department of Defense Fumbles Monitoring of Arms Delivery to Ukraine
2 hours ago
The US Department of Defense Fumbles Monitoring of Arms Delivery to Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
11 seconds
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
1 min
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
2 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
2 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
4 mins
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
5 mins
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
5 mins
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
5 mins
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
6 mins
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app