From War-torn Ukraine to Scotland: The Remarkable Journey of Yampil, the Asiatic Black Bear

A rare Asiatic black bear, Yampil, has emerged as a symbol of resilience and survival against the backdrop of war. Found in the ravaged remains of a private zoo in Ukraine, Yampil’s journey from the war-torn Donetsk region to a peaceful abode in Scotland mirrors the unpredictable ebbs and flows of life itself.

The Survivor of Donetsk

Ukrainian troops, amidst the Kharkiv counteroffensive in fall 2022, discovered Yampil. The bear had endured a concussion from nearby shelling and was in a pitiable state but not malnourished. The 12-year-old bear, a species vulnerable to extinction, was among the few survivors in the Yampil village zoo. Following his recapture, Yampil embarked on a journey of recovery that started in Kyiv.

From Kyiv to Kyiv

In Kyiv, Yampil received necessary veterinary care and rehabilitation before his relocation to a zoo in Poland. From there, he spent seven months in an animal rescue in Belgium. During his time in Belgium, Yampil regained his health, reaching a robust weight of 440 pounds, a testament to his incredible will to survive.

Yampil Finds a New Home

Yampil’s journey culminated in his arrival at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, Scotland, where he was greeted with a feast of his favorite foods – cucumbers and watermelon. Brian Curran, the owner of the zoo, expressed his awe at Yampil’s survival story and the bear’s remarkable recovery. The zoo has a history of rescuing bears from subpar conditions and circuses, but Yampil is the first to have been rescued from a war zone. He is now the only Asian black bear at the zoo, his presence adding a unique element to the zoo.

While Yampil’s future at the zoo looks promising, it remains uncertain if he will hibernate due to the warmer winter. Nevertheless, his journey from a war-torn zoo to a safe haven in Scotland is a tale of endurance and hope, underscoring the indomitable spirit of survival that resonates with us all.