en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

From War-Torn Ukraine to a Scottish Sanctuary: Yampil, the Black Bear’s Journey

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:50 pm EST
From War-Torn Ukraine to a Scottish Sanctuary: Yampil, the Black Bear’s Journey

From the war-torn landscapes of Ukraine to a tranquil refuge in Scotland, the journey of Yampil, a rare black bear, symbolizes the resilience of wildlife amidst conflict and the international collaboration to safeguard them. Yampil, a 12-year-old survivor from a bombed-out private zoo in Donetsk region of Ukraine, now enjoys the comfort of his new home at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, Scotland.

Survival in the Midst of War

Ukrainian troops discovered Yampil during the Kharkiv counteroffensive in 2022. The village of Yampil, home to a private zoo, was severely affected by the war. Most of the animals succumbed to hunger, thirst, or fell victim to projectiles. However, Yampil narrowly escaped death, suffering only a concussion. The Asian black bear species, to which Yampil belongs, is already vulnerable to extinction in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A Journey of Recovery

Following his rescue, Yampil underwent extensive rehabilitation. He was cared for at various locations, including a zoo in Poland and an animal rescue in Belgium, before his final journey to the United Kingdom. Yampil’s recovery and relocation involved a significant effort from multiple organizations and individuals, demonstrating the lengths the international community is willing to go to protect wildlife affected by conflict.

New Beginnings in Scotland

Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, Scotland, now serves as Yampil’s sanctuary. He was welcomed with his favorite foods, cucumbers, and watermelon. His journey from being a solitary survivor of a war-ravaged zoo to a beloved resident of a Scottish sanctuary is a testament to the resilience of nature and the compassion of those who strive to protect it. Yampil’s story underscores the impact of conflict on animals and the necessity for international collaboration to provide them with refuge.

0
Ukraine Wildlife
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ukraine

See more
1 hour ago
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has affirmed the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Sunak recently announced a significant increase in the UK’s military aid to Ukraine, pledging over $3 billion for the upcoming financial year. This commitment marks the largest annual pledge by the UK since Russia initiated
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Alerts Against Illegal Russian Literature Imports
3 hours ago
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Alerts Against Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
4 hours ago
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
The US Department of Defense Fumbles Monitoring of Arms Delivery to Ukraine
2 hours ago
The US Department of Defense Fumbles Monitoring of Arms Delivery to Ukraine
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
2 hours ago
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
Russia's Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation
3 hours ago
Russia's Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
52 seconds
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
1 min
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
2 mins
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
2 mins
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
3 mins
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
3 mins
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
4 mins
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
4 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
Carl Yuan Capitalizes on Jon Rahm's Gift at Sony Open
5 mins
Carl Yuan Capitalizes on Jon Rahm's Gift at Sony Open
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app