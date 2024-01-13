From War-Torn Ukraine to a Scottish Sanctuary: Yampil, the Black Bear’s Journey

From the war-torn landscapes of Ukraine to a tranquil refuge in Scotland, the journey of Yampil, a rare black bear, symbolizes the resilience of wildlife amidst conflict and the international collaboration to safeguard them. Yampil, a 12-year-old survivor from a bombed-out private zoo in Donetsk region of Ukraine, now enjoys the comfort of his new home at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, Scotland.

Survival in the Midst of War

Ukrainian troops discovered Yampil during the Kharkiv counteroffensive in 2022. The village of Yampil, home to a private zoo, was severely affected by the war. Most of the animals succumbed to hunger, thirst, or fell victim to projectiles. However, Yampil narrowly escaped death, suffering only a concussion. The Asian black bear species, to which Yampil belongs, is already vulnerable to extinction in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A Journey of Recovery

Following his rescue, Yampil underwent extensive rehabilitation. He was cared for at various locations, including a zoo in Poland and an animal rescue in Belgium, before his final journey to the United Kingdom. Yampil’s recovery and relocation involved a significant effort from multiple organizations and individuals, demonstrating the lengths the international community is willing to go to protect wildlife affected by conflict.

New Beginnings in Scotland

Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, Scotland, now serves as Yampil’s sanctuary. He was welcomed with his favorite foods, cucumbers, and watermelon. His journey from being a solitary survivor of a war-ravaged zoo to a beloved resident of a Scottish sanctuary is a testament to the resilience of nature and the compassion of those who strive to protect it. Yampil’s story underscores the impact of conflict on animals and the necessity for international collaboration to provide them with refuge.