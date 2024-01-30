First Kharkiv Resident Buys Property with eRecovery Certificate Amid Widespread Compensation

In Ukraine, a resident of the Kharkiv region has made history as the first to purchase real estate using a certificate for destroyed property under the eRecovery program. This milestone was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. The compensation in this case amounted to nearly UAH 870 thousand, a notable figure in the ongoing national effort to address property damage.

eRecovery Program in Action

The eRecovery program has been instrumental in assisting citizens whose properties have been devastated. To date, the initiative has received 3,531 applications for destroyed housing. Of these, 651 certificates have been issued by commissions in 24 communities, translating to over UAH 955 million in compensation. This figure embodies the government's commitment to its citizens, ensuring they are not left adrift in the wake of property destruction.

Additional Aid for Housing Repairs

In addition to the eRecovery program, the Kharkiv region has seen an allocation of UAH 1.33 billion for the repair of damaged housing. This aid reinforces the country's dedication to restoring normalcy in the lives of its inhabitants. The administration has processed 26,724 applications for financial assistance to repair damaged housing, with the most applications originating from the Izium, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts.

In Kharkiv alone, 3,321 residents have received over UAH 222.6 million, and an additional UAH 12.8 million has been transferred for payments to 169 more residents. These figures illuminate the magnitude of the region's need, and the ongoing efforts to meet it.

Enhancing the Compensation Procedure

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has also been proactive in improving the compensation procedure for those affected by property destruction. Updates to the process and an expansion in the list of products eligible for repairing damaged housing have been implemented, making the aid more accessible and effective for those in need. This move underlines the government's pledge to continually refine its approach in response to the evolving needs of its citizens.