Europe

Estonian Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Ukraine amidst Russian Invasion

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Estonian Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Ukraine amidst Russian Invasion

In a recent interview, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas reaffirmed the nation’s steadfast support for Ukraine, underscoring their collective stance against Russia’s invasion. Estonia is not a bystander in this crisis; the small Baltic country with a mere 1.3 million populace has risen as a valuable ally to Ukraine. With a contribution of nearly 500 million euros, amounting to over 1.4% of Estonia’s GDP, the country’s support is significant when measured against its GDP share.

Estonia’s Solidarity with Ukraine

On January 11, President Zelensky visited Estonia, eliciting a commitment from the Baltic nation to provide an additional 1.2 billion euros over the forthcoming four years. Kallas broached various topics in her interview, including the mobilization of Ukrainians in Estonia, the European Union’s ongoing deliberation on Hungary’s proposition to annually review aid to Ukraine, and the crucial role of military support, specifically long-range missile capabilities.

Kallas emphasized the importance of faith in Ukraine’s victory and the necessity of conveying a united message to the Kremlin. She divulged that 26 EU countries back the proposal to provide 50 billion euros to Ukraine and expressed optimism that Hungary’s concerns would be addressed satisfactorily.

Ukraine’s Defense Expansion

Ukraine has been vigorously expanding its defense industrial capacity, aiming to meet its military needs with reduced foreign military assistance. The country is pursuing three primary lines of effort, including bolstering its domestic defense industrial base, fostering partnerships with European states, and seeking industrial joint ventures with the United States and other international enterprises.

Despite the Russian occupation of crucial industrial areas, Ukraine’s domestic arms industry is generating a higher volume of weapons than before the 2022 invasion. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asserted that through international industry cooperation, Ukraine could emerge as a hub of modern weapons production in Europe.

Estonia’s Continued Support

In addition to the financial aid, Estonia is furnishing Ukraine with further military aid, inclusive of small arms and ammunition. Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that the Russian Federation cannot reap any benefits from this aggression. Estonia has already supplied Ukraine with military aid worth more than 400 million euros, representing more than 1% of the Baltic nation’s GDP.

In conclusion, Estonia’s support for Ukraine extends beyond financial and military aid. It underscores the importance of a united front against aggression and the need for solidarity among nations in times of crisis.

Europe International Relations Ukraine
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

