Ukraine

Escaping War: Ukrainians Take Extreme Measures Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
Escaping War: Ukrainians Take Extreme Measures Amid Rising Tensions

The conflict with Russia rages on, and Ukrainians are resorting to extreme measures to escape their homeland. Driven by a fear of military conscription and the economic hardships that war entails, the River Tisza has become an unlikely escape route. This river, forming a natural border between Ukraine and Romania, has witnessed the lengths to which Ukrainians are willing to go to evade the clutches of war.

The River Tisza: An Escape Route

Ukrainian border guards have reported encountering a variety of unorthodox methods employed by those desperate to cross the river. Some have braved the cold, swift currents clad in wetsuits and life jackets, while others have commandeered car tyres or rubber rings to aid their aquatic flight. There are even reports of individuals attempting to make the hazardous swim with pink flamingo armbands.

A Desperate Disguise

A particularly memorable incident involved a diminutive 29-year-old man, who disguised himself as a child, complete with a pink hat, in an attempt to cross the border undetected. His choice of flotation device – a blow-up mattress – underlined the desperation of his situation. These daring border crossings underscore the extreme measures that Ukrainians are taking to escape the trials and tribulations they face at home.

The Consequences of Conscription

Adding fuel to the fire, President Zelensky of Ukraine has proposed lowering the age of conscription to 25. This proposal, if enacted, will likely increase the number of individuals seeking to flee the country. As the conflict with Russia shows no sign of abating, the River Tisza may continue to serve as a lifeline for those determined to avoid the draft and the economic fallout of the war.

0
Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

