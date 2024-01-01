en English
Ukraine

Drone and Missile Attack in Kyiv Escalates Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Drone and Missile Attack in Kyiv Escalates Ongoing Conflict

The capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, was at the receiving end of a significant attack involving drones and missile strikes, resulting in at least five fatalities and thirty injuries. The cityscape was blurred by large plumes of smoke, a stark reminder of the strikes. Emergency services are currently engaged in rescue operations, with the City Military Administration confirming the details of the incident.

Details of the Attack

The attack was targeted at Ukrainian military sites in Kyiv and Kharkiv. The Russian defence ministry claimed responsibility for the strikes, reporting that they struck decision-making centres and military installations in Kharkhiv. The Ukraine Air Force retaliated by destroying 21 out of 49 attack drones. The strikes are viewed as a retaliation for a deadly attack on the city of Belgorod.

(Also Read: Russian Ambassador Accuses West of Regime Change Tactics in 2014 Maidan Coup)

Rising Tensions

President Putin praised Russia’s military personnel and vowed that the attack on Ukraine will not go unpunished. US President Joe Biden expressed concern over Putin’s objectives in Ukraine and announced a planned discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the latest attacks. Meanwhile, Kyiv is growing increasingly concerned about the support of their Western backers as the US and Europe struggle to secure funds for Ukraine.

(Also Read: Russian Governor Foresees Collapse of Ukrainian Military)

Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations has reported more than 10,000 civilians killed in Ukraine and over six million displaced since the war that Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2022. The recent attack adds to the ongoing conflict in the region, further escalating the humanitarian crisis. Both sides deny targeting civilians, but the evidence suggests otherwise. The situation continues to be tense with the potential for more violence.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

