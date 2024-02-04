Dergachiv Community Bolsters Local Border Guards with Significant Donations

In the midst of escalating tensions and ongoing conflict with Russia, the Dergachiv community in Ukraine's Kharkiv region has stepped up, providing significant aid to their local border guards. In an effort reflective of the unified determination to defend their homeland, the community has generously donated two JAC four-wheel drive pickup trucks to the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment.

Sustained Support for Defense Forces

This gesture forms part of a larger, ongoing effort to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It's a coordinated response under a program initiated in 2023, designed to bolster their capabilities against Russian aggression. The head of the Dergachiv City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, took to Telegram to announce this contribution, which was later covered by Ukrinform.

Additional Aid and Donations

In addition to the robust pickup trucks, the border guards received three FPV drones. These sophisticated devices were procured with assistance from the 'Left Bank 2022' charity fund, demonstrating a broad-based commitment to national defense. But the support didn't stop there. Oleksandr Makarov, a volunteer, contributed gel trench candles, while the GEM charity organization offered food items such as freshly ground coffee, sweets, and instant cereals.

Kharkiv Border Guards' Successes

The Kharkiv region's border guards have had their mettle tested in the conflict with Russia. Notably, they have successfully downed five Russian drones, a feat reported earlier by Ukrinform. The actions of the Dergachiv community are not only about providing material support but also about acknowledging these brave feats of the border guards. Their donations are a tangible expression of solidarity, underscoring the unified effort to defend Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.