Cupra Born Owners Struggle with Delays due to Thermal Paste Shortage

Owners of the Cupra Born electric vehicle are currently grappling with prolonged delays in receiving their cars after a battery service campaign, a situation that has been exacerbated by a thermal paste shortage crucial for sealing battery cases. The sticky situation began to unfold after Cupra, a marque of the Volkswagen Group, issued a service bulletin in July of the last year to address potential battery condition issues.

Unforeseen Shortage of Thermal Paste

As per the service campaign directives, dealerships started to inspect and open the battery cases. However, they soon discovered a scarcity of the specific thermal paste necessary for resealing. The critical component, produced in Ukraine, faced supply chain disruptions leading to the shortage. The knock-on effect of this has been dozens of Cupra Born cars held hostage at dealerships, incomplete and unable to be returned to their owners. The shortage could potentially spill over to other vehicles within the Volkswagen Group.

Customers and Dealers Grapple with Delays

Among the affected customers is Jerry Hawkins from Cornwall, who has been without his new Cupra Born since October. Hawkins has been reliant on courtesy cars provided by his dealer and the VW Group. EV Experts, an independent dealer in Guildford, has also found itself ensnared in the predicament, with one of its vehicles stuck for an agonizing seven weeks.

Supply Chain Challenges: An Industry-wide issue

The current situation underscores the challenges car manufacturers, and owners face when sourcing critical components from conflict zones. These areas are often susceptible to unforeseen delays and operational disruptions. Amidst the crisis, some voices within the industry have attributed the situation to poor management, highlighting the need for better strategies to navigate similar supply chain challenges in the future.