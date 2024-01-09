Corruption Scandal and Leadership Change at Defense Procurement Agency

A corruption scandal rocking Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has seen businessman Ihor Hrynkevych accused of a 500,000-dollar bribe, amidst concerns of compromised security due to open data on arms manufacturers. The scandal coincides with a significant yet largely unnoticed personnel change at the Defense Procurement Agency. Volodymyr Pikuzo, the former head of the agency, has been replaced by Oksana Shchybria and now holds the position of deputy. The agency is yet to appoint a permanent director, a situation that could pose risks if not addressed promptly. Maryna Bezrukova, from Ukrenergo, is under consideration for the directorship, recognized for her proficiency in procurement and anti-corruption measures.

Pikuzo’s Controversial Reign

Appointed in August 2012, Pikuzo’s tenure was marred by controversy. Allegations of systemic violations and mismanagement abounded during his leadership at the state enterprise ‘Bezpeka’. An audit revealed unauthorized bonuses and financial assistance received by Pikuzo, despite the company’s losses. Moreover, Pikuzo was embroiled in a procurement scandal concerning the supply and repair of M109 Lema self-propelled howitzers, with a flawed contract leading to poor-quality repairs and non-fulfillment of obligations.

Challenges Ahead for the Defense Procurement Agency

The Defense Procurement Agency, under Pikuzo’s guidance, faced criticism for inefficiencies and lack of transparency in procurement processes. Disputes with the Ministry of Defense over contract claims and allegations of inflated costs for military equipment were frequent. The successor to Pikuzo will inherit these issues, along with the daunting task of managing future procurements, potentially amounting to several hundred billion hryvnias. Pikuzo’s administration was also criticized for its disregard for civic anti-corruption bodies, adding to the controversies surrounding his term.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Corruption Scandal

Within the Defense Ministry, violations amounting to over 10 billion hryvnias have been discovered, including a corruption scheme regarding ammunition procurement for the Armed Forces. The Ministry is transitioning to a new procurement architecture in line with NATO standards, saving approximately 3.5 billion hryvnias in back-office purchases over four months. The crackdown on corruption has led to arrests and criminal charges and efforts to increase transparency in defense procurement. The Ministry uncovered financial violations worth $260 million, triggering the appointment of a new Defense Minister. Efforts to eliminate a $39 million corruption scheme for the purchase of ammunition have been successful, with the detention of a businessman allegedly offering a bribe to return seized property related to army procurement violations.