Copenhagen Fashion Week Partners with Ukrainian Counterpart to Support Designers Amidst Conflict

Continuing in its commitment to support Ukrainian designers amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) partners with Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW) for the fourth season in a row. This partnership is part of the 'Support Ukrainian Fashion' Initiative started by UFW in response to the Russian invasion and is aimed at providing Ukrainian designers with a platform to showcase their talent.

A Platform Amidst Conflict

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, CPHFW will host two major presentations of Ukrainian designers as part of the 20th international event under the 'Support Ukrainian Fashion' Initiative. The first event, scheduled for January 31st, will present a collective showcase of designs from CHERESHNIVSKA, DOMANOF, J'AMEMME, PASKAL, and Fayina Yerenburh X VOZIANOV at the Ukrainian embassy in Copenhagen. The following day, February 1st, will host a solo presentation by KSENIASCHNAIDER. These presentations are part of an effort to provide opportunities for Ukrainian designers who have lost the ability to present their work in their home country due to the war.

Nurturing Talent Beyond Borders

The partnership between CPHFW and UFW is not just about showcasing talent, but also about nurturing it. The CPHFW NEWTALENT scheme, supported by CIRCULOSE®, is a testament to this commitment, focusing on nurturing emerging talents from the Nordics, including Ukrainian designers Alectra Rothschild and Stamm. The AW24 season will feature a showroom introducing the press and buyer community to leading emerging designers, underlining the importance of the partnership between UFW and CPHFW in spotlighting Ukrainian talent.

Global Fashion Community's Support

The 'Support Ukrainian Fashion' Initiative underscores the global fashion community's solidarity with Ukraine, with backing from the USAID. The initiative and the partnership between CPHFW and UFW offer new avenues for Ukrainian designers to gain international recognition, showcasing the potential of fashion as a platform for support and change amid geopolitical turmoil.