Ukraine

Bolton Parish Church Stands with Ukraine: A Concert for Heroes

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Bolton Parish Church Stands with Ukraine: A Concert for Heroes

On February 25, Bolton Parish Church will serve as a bastion of solidarity and support for Ukraine, hosting a poignant service and concert to honor the heroes who have fallen in the ongoing conflict. The event, commencing at 2pm, will kick off with a ten-minute memorial that promises to be a compelling tribute to the Ukrainian individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Harmonious Voice of Resistance

The memorial will be followed by a concert featuring the Ukrainian Chamber Choir Svitoch and other Ukrainian artists. Their harmonious voices will not only offer a poignant tribute but also serve as a resilient symbol of Ukraine’s enduring spirit amidst adversity. This musical gathering is a testament to the power of art and culture in uniting communities and promoting causes that matter.

Remembering the Fallen, Supporting the Living

Yaroslaw Tymchyshyn, Chair of the Bolton Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), has emphasized the significance of this event. According to him, it is of paramount importance to remember the fallen while lending support to Ukraine, a country that has continued to resist aggression despite early skepticism about its resilience. This concert marks the two-year anniversary of the conflict, serving as a reminder of the long-drawn struggle and the courage of the Ukrainian people.

Attendance of Dignitaries and Fundraising

The concert has garnered the attention of several dignitaries including the Mayor of Bolton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, a Member of Parliament, and local councillors. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation for admission, with the funds directly aiding Ukrainian institutions such as maternity hospitals and orphanages. Donations can be made at the event or at the Ukrainian Social Club, multiplying the avenues for individuals to contribute to this pivotal cause.

Ukraine
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

