Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

The city of Avdeevka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the ravages of war. The city’s infrastructure and residential areas carry the wounds of the ongoing military conflict, bearing the brunt of escalated military activity. The city and its civilians are caught in the harrowing crossfire, with vital resources such as food, water, and medical aid running dangerously low. Many have been forced to abandon their homes, seeking refuge in safer territories or fleeing to neighboring countries.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The Donetsk region is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis, a consequence of relentless Russian air strikes and artillery shelling. In the past year and a half since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to recapture 54 percent of the occupied territory. However, the frontlines have remained stable for almost a year, with both sides digging in, making breakthroughs increasingly challenging.

Ukraine has received nearly $350 billion in aid since January 2022, including $77 billion from the United States. Yet, the fighting and air strikes have resulted in nearly 22,000 civilian casualties. An alarming 5.1 million people are internally displaced, and 6.2 million have fled Ukraine since the conflict began in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Escalation of Violence

The dawn of 2024 brought with it an intense new Russian offensive, resulting in major aerial attacks causing widespread death and destruction in Ukraine. The capital, Kyiv, and the Donetsk Region are amongst the hardest hit. Hundreds of thousands of people are left without power, and many children were forced to spend the night in the city’s metro stations for shelter.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator strongly condemned these attacks

Humanitarian Aid and Rehabilitation Efforts

Amidst the chaos, organizations like Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have initiated projects to provide early rehabilitation for war-wounded patients in hospitals in Vinnytsia and Kyiv. The number of Ukrainians with disabilities has increased by 300,000 since the war’s escalation in February 2022, and the demand for physiotherapists has doubled. MSF has provided over 19,000 physiotherapy sessions for 668 patients and continues to support Ukraine’s Ministry of Health by providing physiotherapy training and technical support.

In the meantime, the war continues to rage, with reports of massive redeployments of Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, including the Kherson, Melitopol, and Zaporizhzhya regions. Western military aid, including high mobility artillery rocket systems from the United States, is being provided to Ukrainian forces. Amidst the chaos, a glimmer of hope is seen as Ukrainian forces make advances in the counteroffensive near Kherson, liberating two villages. Yet, the situation remains volatile, uncertain, and far from resolution.