en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

The city of Avdeevka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the ravages of war. The city’s infrastructure and residential areas carry the wounds of the ongoing military conflict, bearing the brunt of escalated military activity. The city and its civilians are caught in the harrowing crossfire, with vital resources such as food, water, and medical aid running dangerously low. Many have been forced to abandon their homes, seeking refuge in safer territories or fleeing to neighboring countries.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The Donetsk region is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis, a consequence of relentless Russian air strikes and artillery shelling. In the past year and a half since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to recapture 54 percent of the occupied territory. However, the frontlines have remained stable for almost a year, with both sides digging in, making breakthroughs increasingly challenging.

Ukraine has received nearly $350 billion in aid since January 2022, including $77 billion from the United States. Yet, the fighting and air strikes have resulted in nearly 22,000 civilian casualties. An alarming 5.1 million people are internally displaced, and 6.2 million have fled Ukraine since the conflict began in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Escalation of Violence

The dawn of 2024 brought with it an intense new Russian offensive, resulting in major aerial attacks causing widespread death and destruction in Ukraine. The capital, Kyiv, and the Donetsk Region are amongst the hardest hit. Hundreds of thousands of people are left without power, and many children were forced to spend the night in the city’s metro stations for shelter.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator strongly condemned these attacks

Humanitarian Aid and Rehabilitation Efforts

Amidst the chaos, organizations like Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have initiated projects to provide early rehabilitation for war-wounded patients in hospitals in Vinnytsia and Kyiv. The number of Ukrainians with disabilities has increased by 300,000 since the war’s escalation in February 2022, and the demand for physiotherapists has doubled. MSF has provided over 19,000 physiotherapy sessions for 668 patients and continues to support Ukraine’s Ministry of Health by providing physiotherapy training and technical support.

In the meantime, the war continues to rage, with reports of massive redeployments of Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, including the Kherson, Melitopol, and Zaporizhzhya regions. Western military aid, including high mobility artillery rocket systems from the United States, is being provided to Ukrainian forces. Amidst the chaos, a glimmer of hope is seen as Ukrainian forces make advances in the counteroffensive near Kherson, liberating two villages. Yet, the situation remains volatile, uncertain, and far from resolution.

0
Human Rights Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
2 mins ago
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
On January 3, 2023, a clarion call was sounded by Human Rights Watch, urging nations to rally behind the United Nations General Assembly’s groundbreaking resolution on autonomous weapons systems. These systems, often termed as ‘killer robots,’ are driven by artificial intelligence and have the potential to change the future of warfare. They are capable of
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Refuge for Women Launches 'Free to Flourish' Initiative: A Haven for Survivors of Exploitation
57 mins ago
Refuge for Women Launches 'Free to Flourish' Initiative: A Haven for Survivors of Exploitation
30-Year Sentence in Kenyan LGBTQ Murder Case Sparks Controversy
1 hour ago
30-Year Sentence in Kenyan LGBTQ Murder Case Sparks Controversy
Maggie Rawlins: A Runway Icon Transformed into a Humanitarian Hero
25 mins ago
Maggie Rawlins: A Runway Icon Transformed into a Humanitarian Hero
Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center
29 mins ago
Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center
Massachusetts Police Investigation into ‘Gender Queer’ Book Sparks Controversy
29 mins ago
Massachusetts Police Investigation into ‘Gender Queer’ Book Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
12 seconds
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
16 seconds
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
51 seconds
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
1 min
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
1 min
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
2 mins
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
3 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
3 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
3 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
29 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app