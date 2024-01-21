Armenia Joins the Ukrainian Peace Formula Summit: A Step Toward Resolving the Conflict

In the heart of Malta, a tranquil island nation in the Mediterranean, leaders from across the globe convened to discuss an issue of profound geopolitical gravity—the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Notably, for the first time, Armenia joined the preparatory meeting for the summit dedicated to the Ukrainian peace formula, marking a significant development in the international efforts to resolve the conflict.

Armenia's Debut and its Geopolitical Implications

Representing Armenia at this pivotal gathering was the Secretary of its Security Council, Armen Grigoryan. His presence points to a subtle shift in Armenia's foreign policy, as it seeks to distance itself from Russia—a country that has been at the epicenter of the Ukrainian crisis since its onset.

In September 2023, Armenia had extended humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for the first time, a year and a half after Russia's full-scale invasion. This aid, delivered personally by the wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, was more than a mere act of charity—it was a political statement, one that reverberated across the international community.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula Summit

The summit, an initiative of Ukraine, is aimed at fostering discussions on finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. More than 65 countries participated in the Malta meeting, a marked increase from the previous summit in Saudi Arabia. Throughout the summit, the ten-point peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the primary focus. The formula tackles various facets of the conflict, from nuclear and energy security to humanitarian issues such as prisoner release and the return of deported individuals, all with the end goal of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Global Support for Ukraine

The participation of Armenia and the presence of numerous other countries at the summit underscores the growing international support for Ukraine. The discussions held and plans proposed at this meeting will add momentum to the global efforts to restore peace in the region. The Ukrainian peace formula summit is not just a diplomatic event—it is a testament to the international community's commitment to uphold justice and support Ukraine in its bid for peace.