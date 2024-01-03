Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award

Andrii Pyshnyi, the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), has been bestowed with the coveted Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 award, both for Europe and the World. The accolade, conferred by the eminent British financial publication The Banker, recognizes central bank chiefs who have made substantial contributions to stabilizing their country’s economic landscape and promoting growth.

Awarded for Economic Stability Amid Conflict

Under Pyshnyi’s guidance, the NBU has achieved remarkable feats, including maintaining Ukraine’s economic stability in the face of armed conflict with Russia. Pyshnyi’s policies have boosted confidence in the Ukrainian hryvnia, evidenced by a 28% surge in individual term deposits, and breathed new life into the domestic debt market through a staggering 98% increase in loan volume.

Impressive Reduction in Inflation

Pyshnyi has also overseen a dramatic reduction in inflation, which fell from 26.6% to a mere 5.1% in less than a year. Additionally, the NBU successfully brokered a new four-year Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund and ensured its seamless execution throughout the year.

Launch of the Power Banking Programme

The National Bank of Ukraine also initiated the Power Banking programme, designed to ensure the resilience of banks during extended power outages. Pyshnyi, who assumed leadership of the NBU in 2022, boasts over 17 years of industry experience, including a transformative stint at Oschadbank, the State Savings Bank of Ukraine.

High-profile Career

His career highlights include steering Oschadbank to profitability and securing a significant international arbitration victory against Russia for assets worth over US$1.3 billion in Crimea. Pyshnyi also serves as a member of the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions.

Meanwhile, Elvira Nabiullina, the Head of the Bank of Russia, has been branded as a facilitator of Russia’s war efforts and was named by Politico as one of Europe’s most influential disruptors, with the epithet ‘Putin’s banker’.