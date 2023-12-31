en English
New Zealand

2024 Ushered Globally Amid Celebrations, Tensions and Scientific Advancements

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:21 pm EST
As 2023 bowed out, New Zealand’s Auckland was the first major city to usher in 2024, lighting up the night sky with a resplendent display of fireworks over the iconic Sky Tower. This spectacle was quickly echoed across the globe from the Taipei 101 tower in Taiwan, where the theme ‘Colourful World’ symbolized a hopeful return to normal life post-pandemic, to the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia, which served as the focal point of the famous midnight fireworks and light show.

Global Celebrations Amid Tensions

In a world still grappling with conflicts and heightened tensions, the New Year’s Eve celebrations were a blend of joy and caution. In New York, officials geared up to welcome crowds of revelers in Times Square and ensure their safety. France had 90,000 law enforcement officers on standby for added security, and the sale of alcohol was prohibited on and around the Champs Elysees. However, the shadow of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine loomed over the festive mood, casting a pall on end-of-year celebrations.

Russia’s Claim on Missile Strikes in Ukraine

In a sobering development amid the festive fervor, twin missile strikes struck the central region of Kharkiv in Ukraine, resulting in over 20 injuries. Russia’s representative to the United Nations pointed to misfiring Ukrainian anti-air missiles as the cause of the damage to residential buildings in a recent missile attack, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Progress in Science and Technology

In the realm of science and technology, Interstellar Labs, a Paris and Los Angeles-based biotech company, is making strides in the development of a controlled-environment plant-growing capsule. This technological marvel, once realized, could be a game-changer for future Mars missions. Concurrently, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) is working tirelessly to create strains of climate-resistant rice. This scientific advancement aims to combat the adverse impacts of climate change, reflecting humanity’s enduring dance with mortality.

New Zealand Science & Technology Ukraine
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

