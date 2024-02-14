Ukraine Sinks Russian Landing Ship in Daring Drone Attack

Ukraine Deals a Blow to Russia's Black Sea Fleet: Sinks a Russian Landing Ship

Ukraine's Drone Attack Leaves Russian Warship Severely Damaged

In a bold move that underscores the increasing vulnerability of Russia's Black Sea fleet, Ukraine claims to have critically damaged and sunk the Ropucha class large landing ship Cesar Kunikov. The attack, carried out by Ukrainian sea drones, took place off the coast of Crimea. This marks the second successful operation this month against a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's new military chief, who was touring the front lines, described the situation as complex. Meanwhile, Russia launched missile attacks on the town of Selydove, killing three people and injuring a dozen more.

The Zircon Hypersonic Missile: Ukraine's Unconfirmed Claim

Ukraine has claimed that Russia used a Zircon hypersonic missile in an attack targeting cities across Ukraine on Feb. 7. Fragments analyzed by a government institute showed markings typical of the missile. However, Russia has not confirmed its use, and American officials are still assessing the claim.

Experts express caution, noting that the warships from which the missile was tested were not in the Black Sea at the time of the attack. The reported firing of the Zircon in Ukraine raises questions about its capabilities and the challenges it poses to Ukraine's air defense network.

The United States' Continued Support Amidst Uncertainty

As the conflict continues, the United States remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. Amidst uncertainty over a bill to provide $61 billion in aid, the Ukrainian military published a video showing its attack on a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

In other news, Russian missile strikes on a town in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region killed three people, including one child, overnight. Separately, Ukraine's military destroyed a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with Ukraine's recent drone attack on a Russian warship marking a significant turning point. As the world watches, the question remains: how will Russia respond, and what does this mean for the future of the Black Sea region?