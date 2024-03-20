Ukraine Sees China as Pivotal in Ending War, Enhances Dialogue for Peace

In a significant development, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized China's crucial role in potentially ending the ongoing war in Ukraine, fostering a dialogue of trust and cooperation between the two nations. Amidst discussions and international calls for peace, China has been identified as holding a unique position to mediate the conflict, given its neutral stance and strategic relations with Russia.

Strengthening Ukraine-China Relations

During an online briefing, Kuleba highlighted the absence of major issues in Ukraine-China relations, underlying a foundation of trust. This sentiment was echoed in recent dialogues, including a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference. These interactions have set the stage for further dialogue, with Kuleba noting the importance of continued communication at all levels to foster a deeper understanding and collaboration towards peace.

China's Role in Peace Efforts

China has proposed an international peace conference to address the Ukraine war, showcasing its commitment to a diplomatic resolution. Despite not condemning Russia's actions, China has released a 12-point peace plan and emphasized the necessity of considering the concerns of both Russia and Ukraine. The recent phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with China's pledge to support the China-Russia partnership, underscores the diplomatic complexities and China's potential influence in facilitating peace talks.

Global Response and Future Implications

The international community watches closely as Ukraine engages with China in hopes of leveraging its relationship with Russia to mediate the conflict. With preparations underway for a Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the involvement of China could mark a significant shift in efforts to resolve the war. As discussions progress, the world anticipates the potential impact of China's diplomatic engagement on the future of Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape.