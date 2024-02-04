Zuber Issa Considers Selling 22.5% Stake in Asda Amid Business Complexities

Asda co-owner, Zuber Issa, is reportedly contemplating selling his 22.5% stake in the UK supermarket giant, a decision arriving three years after he, his brother Mohsin, and private equity firm TDR Capital, acquired the firm. Known for their successful expansion of the petrol forecourt business, EG Group, the Issa brothers have faced a myriad of controversies, raising questions about the financing of their empire. Amidst these developments, Zuber has remained tight-lipped about the potential sale of his Asda stake.

Dissecting the Issa Brothers' Empire

The Issa brothers' rise to billionaire status is largely attributed to their meticulous expansion of the EG Group into a substantial enterprise boasting roughly 6,000 locations across 10 countries. However, the brothers' reliance on debt-fuelled acquisitions has sparked concerns about the sustainability of their business model. Recently, the integration of Asda with the EG Group's UK operations, a deal valued at £2 billion, further muddled the lines between the two entities.

The 'Five Ugly Sisters' Controversy

Beyond business, the Issa brothers have also encountered local disapproval concerning the construction of five large mansions in Blackburn, colloquially termed the 'Five Ugly Sisters'. The controversial development has added a layer of public scrutiny to the brothers' activities, contributing to the complex narrative surrounding their business operations.

Zuber Issa's Potential Stake Sale

Zuber Issa's plans to sell his 22.5% Asda stake are currently thwarted by lock-in agreements with Mohsin and TDR Capital, necessitating mutual consent for any sale. It is speculated that should the sale go through, Zuber might utilise the funds raised to purchase his brother's stake in the EG Group. The potential sale of his stake introduces yet another layer of uncertainty to Asda's future, which has seen its market share steadily eroded by discounters Aldi and Lidl.