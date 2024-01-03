en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

ZSL London Zoo Wraps Up Annual Inventory Amid Conservation Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
ZSL London Zoo Wraps Up Annual Inventory Amid Conservation Efforts

Today, the ZSL London Zoo, a sanctuary for a wide array of species, finally completed its annual inventory. The task, a legal requirement for zoos worldwide, involves a meticulous headcount of every creature in their care. This year, the zookeepers counted everything from the unhurried Galapagos tortoises, who pose little challenge, to the lively and elusive penguins, notorious for their playful dives that make counting them a tricky task.

The Intricacy of the Inventory

The annual inventory is not just about tallying the numbers; it serves a much more significant purpose. Ensuring the zoo’s records are accurate and current is paramount for managing the animals’ health, tracking breeding patterns, and facilitating vital conservation and research efforts. It’s a task that, while taken very seriously, is also approached with a good dose of humor. One zookeeper, tasked with counting millipedes, expressed relief at counting heads and not the daunting number of feet.

More Than Just Counting

While some may see this as merely a counting exercise, it is a testament to the zoo’s commitment to animal care and conservation. The inventory includes larger residents like the tigers and zebras, and every animal counted contributes to the vast body of knowledge that the zoo uses to enhance its conservation efforts. It’s not just about maintaining a legal requirement; it’s about ensuring that the zoo continues to be a safe haven for these animals, many of which are endangered or critically endangered, and contributing to the global fight against extinction.

Sharing Knowledge and Aiding Conservation

Once the meticulous task is completed, the information collected is shared with zoos worldwide. This information exchange is part of a broader conservation breeding program aimed at preserving endangered species and maintaining healthy and genetically diverse animal populations. New additions to the zoo in 2023, including a female sloth and six Socorro dove chicks — a species extinct in the wild — are part of this crucial endeavor.

As the ZSL London Zoo wraps up its annual inventory, the zookeepers can breathe a sigh of relief. But the work doesn’t stop here. The numbers are in, but the ongoing task of care, conservation, and research continues, all with the ultimate goal of preserving the world’s precious biodiversity.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Royal Balance: The Cambridge Children's Normal Life and Queen Margrethe's Historic Abdication

By BNN Correspondents

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Smethers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Merton's Historic Canons House Redevelopment: High Hopes, Harsh Realities

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Wor ...
@Travel & Tourism · 7 mins
Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Wor ...
heart comment 0
Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast
Storm Henk’s Wrath: Loughborough Grapples with Unprecedented Flooding

By Ebenezer Mensah

Storm Henk's Wrath: Loughborough Grapples with Unprecedented Flooding
Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine’s Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes

By Mahnoor Jehangir

HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
30 seconds
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
55 seconds
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
1 min
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
2 mins
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
2 mins
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
2 mins
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
2 mins
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
3 mins
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
4 mins
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
6 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
21 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app